2 Killed, 1 Critically Hurt in 2-Vehicle Crash on Highway 101 at Gaviota

Two people were killed and another was critically injured Thursday afternoon in a 2-vehicle accident on Highway 101 north of Gaviota.

The crash occurred at about 12:20 p.m. in the northbound lanes at the bottom of the Nojoqui Grade, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Honda Element was southbound coming down the grade when it began to hydroplane on water on the roadway and crossed over into the northbound lanes, where it struck a Jeep Cherokee, according to Mike Eliason, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The driver of the Element, a woman believed to be in her 50s, was killed, as was a male passenger in the Cherokee, Eliason said.

Their names were not released pending notification of relatives.

The female driver of the Cherokee suffered major injuries, Eliason said, and was airlifted by Calstar helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Her name and details on her condition were not available.

Traffic was reported stopped in both directions after the collision.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Coroner's Bureau were dispatched to the scene.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

