Local News

FEMA Releases Updated Interim Recovery Maps for Montecito Debris Flow Areas

Residents, architects and contractors are expected to use new elevations and flood hazard zones to guide their planning and development decisions

flood map Click to view larger
Updated interim recovery maps for areas of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria affected by the deadly Jan. 9 debris flows were released Monday by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. (FEMA map)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | June 11, 2018 | 4:38 p.m.

Updated interim recovery maps for areas of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria affected by the deadly Jan. 9 debris flows were released Monday by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The debris flows killed 23 people and damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes and business just weeks after the Thomas Fire blackened most of the watershed about Montecito.

The maps reflect areas that can be expected to flood in heavy rainfalls, with new elevations that resulted from the events related to the debris flow, according to Santa Barbara County officials.

Residents, architects and contractors are expected to use the new elevations and flood hazard zones to guide their planning and development decisions.

“The maps are a critical guide to future development decisions in Montecito,” said Matt Pontes, the county’s assistant executive officer. “The updated FEMA maps are a key tool to rebuild Montecito.

“Because the older FEMA maps no longer reflect current conditions, these updated maps will be our guiding documents moving forward.”

The maps were posted on the county’s website, and will be discussed at a community meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the board hearing room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St., in downtown Santa Barbara.

“The decision of whether or not to rebuild rests entirely with the private property owners of Montecito,” Pontes said. “The FEMA maps will help guide how that process takes shape.”

The updated flood advisory recovery maps do not affect insurance considerations, officials said.

The current FEMA flood insurance rate maps (FIRMs) will be used for insurance purposes until new, permanent maps are developed in the next 4-5 years.

Click here to view the maps.

