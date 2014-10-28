Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 7:45 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Fire Chars Hangar, Plane at Santa Maria Airport

Damage contained to one structure at the airfield; 1 minor injury reported

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | October 28, 2014 | 6:09 p.m.

One person received minor injuries, and a small airplane was severely damaged Tuesday when a fire broke out in a hangar at the Santa Maria Public Airport

Several city fire engines responded to the fire in a hangar in the 3100 block of Liberator Street on the edge of the airfield, with crews using the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting vehicle to extinguish the blaze with foam.

The hangar is leased to Coastal Valley Aviation, and the fire reported started while employees worked on an aircraft inside the metal structure. A small plane inside the hangar reportedly was totaled.

One person who was in the hangar at the time of the fire suffered arm and hand injuries and went to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Later, firefighters extended the articulating boom to allow crews to deliver foam to the top of the building.

The department’s ladder truck also was used to let firefighters could get a better look at smoldering hot spots on the hangar roof.

This was one of the first outings for the relatively new ARFF vehicle, which at 3,000 gallons holds two times as much as its predecessor.

“Having that available was huge,” said Battalion Chief Ed Hadfield of the Santa Maria Fire Department.

The ARFF vehicle’s articulating boom allowed firefighters to direct water onto the top of the building.

The hangar where the fire occurred reportedly is one of the original structures relocated to the Santa Maria airport from the site of Hancock College of Aeronautics several decades ago. 

Coastal Valley Aviation performs maintenance and inspections on single- and twin-engine aircraft at the airport, and has been in business since 1999.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 