Firefighters Battle Blaze at House on Morning Ridge Road in Orcutt

Occupants safely escape midday fire, which may have sparked near fireplace and remains under investigation

A fire broke out at an Orcutt house Sunday but the residents were able to escape safely.

According to emergency radio traffic, Santa Barbara County firefighters were dispatched just before noon to the 4200 block of Morning Ridge Road, near Union Valley Parkway. Arriving crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the one-story residence.

Dispatchers said the occupants of the house were able to escape without injury, and reported that the blaze began near the fireplace.

The fire was reported knocked down after about 20 minutes.

Battalion Chief David Neels said interior attack crews reported heavy damage inside the house.

“We have investigators on scene right now so they’re investigating the cause,” he said, adding they were working to confirm the point of origin.

The Santa Maria Fire Department dispatched crews to assist with the blaze.

Sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers assisted with traffic control in the area.

The American Red Cross of Central California provided assistance for the displaced residents.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton was assisted by North County editor Janene Scully reporting at the scene.