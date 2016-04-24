Firefighters Battle Wind-Whipped Brush Fire in Vandenberg Village

Downed power lines blamed for blaze that charred 3 acres near Village Country Club

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded Sunday afternoon to a wind-whipped vegetation fire — sparked by downed power lines — that broke out in Vandenberg Village north of Lompoc.

The blaze was reported shortly after 1 p.m. in an area of heavy brush between Agena Way and Club House Road, in the vicinity of the Village Country Club, Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Winds gusting to 25 mph were spreading the flames, Zaniboni said, adding that the fire’s progress was stopped after blackening 3 acres.

He said some 20 homes on Agena Way and other nearby streets were briefly threatened by the flames, but none was damaged.

A water-dropping helicopter was dispatched to the scene, Zaniboni said. Others were requested but later canceled.

Zaniboni said a blown transformer caused live power lines to fall, sparking a fire in the heavy brush.

County crews were assisted with the blaze by firefighters from Lompoc, Vandenberg Air Force Base, Santa Maria, Santa Barbara and Montecito.

No injuries were reported, and by late afternoon crews were mopping up the scene, Zanboni said.

He said full containment of the fire was expected by Sunday night.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.