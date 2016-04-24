Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 4:52 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Firefighters Battle Wind-Whipped Brush Fire in Vandenberg Village

Downed power lines blamed for blaze that charred 3 acres near Village Country Club

Firefighters douse hot spots on a vegetation fire that charred 3-5 acres Sunday afternoon in Vandenberg Village north of Lompoc.
Firefighters douse hot spots on a vegetation fire that charred 3-5 acres Sunday afternoon in Vandenberg Village north of Lompoc. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | {update} 8:30 p.m. | April 24, 2016 | 1:52 p.m.

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded Sunday afternoon to a wind-whipped vegetation fire — sparked by downed power lines — that broke out in Vandenberg Village north of Lompoc.

The blaze was reported shortly after 1 p.m. in an area of heavy brush between Agena Way and Club House Road, in the vicinity of the Village Country Club, Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Winds gusting to 25 mph were spreading the flames, Zaniboni said, adding that the fire’s progress was stopped after blackening 3 acres.

He said some 20 homes on Agena Way and other nearby streets were briefly threatened by the flames, but none was damaged.

A water-dropping helicopter was dispatched to the scene, Zaniboni said. Others were requested but later canceled.

Zaniboni said a blown transformer caused live power lines to fall, sparking a fire in the heavy brush.

County crews were assisted with the blaze by firefighters from Lompoc, Vandenberg Air Force BaseSanta Maria, Santa Barbara and Montecito.

No injuries were reported, and by late afternoon crews were mopping up the scene, Zanboni said.

He said full containment of the fire was expected by Sunday night.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

A Santa Barbara County helicopter makes a water drop Sunday afternoon on a vegetation fire that charred 3 acres in Vandenberg Village. Click to view larger
A Santa Barbara County helicopter makes a water drop Sunday afternoon on a vegetation fire that charred 3 acres in Vandenberg Village. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
