Five Suspected Smugglers Captured in Interception of Panga on Gaviota Coast

Federal authorities also seize 3,400 pounds of marijuana in multiagency raid near Tajiguas Beach

In what is becoming a routine occurrence on the Gaviota coast, a panga boat was intercepted Sunday on the shoreline west of Goleta, according to the Homeland Security Depatment.

The boat — with several people on board and loaded with bales of marijuana — was located near Tajiguas Beach, east of Gaviota State Beach, said Lori Haley, a Homeland Security spokeswoman.

Officers from Homeland Security, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department and California State Parks converged on the beach at about 2:30 a.m., Haley said.

Five people were taken into custody, and about 3,400 pounds of marijuana were seized, she said.

The incident remains under investigation.

