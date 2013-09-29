Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 4:11 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Five Suspected Smugglers Captured in Interception of Panga on Gaviota Coast

Federal authorities also seize 3,400 pounds of marijuana in multiagency raid near Tajiguas Beach

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | September 29, 2013 | 12:34 p.m.

In what is becoming a routine occurrence on the Gaviota coast, a panga boat was intercepted Sunday on the shoreline west of Goleta, according to the Homeland Security Depatment.

The boat — with several people on board and loaded with bales of marijuana — was located near Tajiguas Beach, east of Gaviota State Beach, said Lori Haley, a Homeland Security spokeswoman.

Officers from Homeland Security, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department and California State Parks converged on the beach at about 2:30 a.m., Haley said.

Five people were taken into custody, and about 3,400 pounds of marijuana were seized, she said.

The incident remains under investigation.

