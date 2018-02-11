Friday, March 23 , 2018, 12:29 am | Mostly Cloudy 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Friday Night Lights Scores Reprieve for Flag Football to Continue at La Colina Junior High

Youth organization reaches agreement with Santa Barbara Unified School District; some games will move to Thursday

Several hundred kids participate each year in the Friday Night Lights flag-football program. As part of its agreement with the Santa Barbara Unified School District to continue using the campus of La Colina Junior High School, the league will shift its games to Thursdays, finish earlier in the evening and place limits on parking. Click to view larger
Several hundred kids participate each year in the Friday Night Lights flag-football program. As part of its agreement with the Santa Barbara Unified School District to continue using the campus of La Colina Junior High School, the league will shift its games to Thursdays, finish earlier in the evening and place limits on parking. (Friday Night Lights photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | February 11, 2018 | 6:09 p.m.

Friday Night Lights threw a last-second Hail Mary pass — for a touchdown.

The Spring FNL flag football season is back on, months after the Santa Barbara Unified School District made an administrative decision not to renew field permits at La Colina Junior High School.

The nonprofit youth organization and the school district worked out an agreement that will allow the season to continue, albeit with some concessions by FNL.

All games will remain on Friday night, except for two Thursday night games, March 22 and on May 17, the first night of playoffs.

In addition, games will start no later than 6:30 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. Families will no longer be able to park on the basketball court blacktop either.

Ted Pallad, president of FNL Santa Barbara, said he’s happy that the flag-football league will stay alive for the hundreds of families who participate.

“We got our field back,” he told Noozhawk. “We made a few concessions but bottom line is that 300 kids get to play flag football starting March 22nd.”

La Colina Junior High has been the home of the organization since it began in the fall of 2016.

The league previously held games from about 4 to 8 p.m. on Fridays. It quickly emerged as one of the most popular youth sports activities on the South Coast. With the rise in concussion awareness surrounding contact football, many parents have chosen FNL as a viable alternative for young people who want to learn the game prior to high school.

The school district decided not to renew the field permits, citing the size of the organization and concerns about the noise impact on nearby residential areas.

After Pallad announced the plight of the program, many families offered their public support. Boys and girls from 38 elementary and middle schools in the Santa Barbara area signed up to play in the spring.

“I was happy that SBUSD agreed to sit down with us,” said Pallad, who started the football league in Santa Barbara with his wife, Nevin. “We are just happy that these kids get to play this spring.”

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 