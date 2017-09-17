Gallery Los Olivos Marks Silver Anniversary

The community is invited to join Gallery Los Olivos artists Oct. 1-31 in celebrattion of 25 years in the same location, 2920 Grand Ave., Los Olivos.
The theme of the exhibit — Silver — is interpreted in paint, wood, paper, ceramics, stone, jewelry and photography.
Artist receptions will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 21. Light refreshments and local wines will be served.
Gallery Los Olivos is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. For more information, call 688-7517 or visit www.GalleryLosIlivos.com.
— Patti Robbins for Gallery Los Olivos.