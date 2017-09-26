Friday, April 13 , 2018, 3:29 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Flamenco Festival Kicks Up Its Heels This Weekend

Program features showing of film 'Flamenco Flamenco'

Flamenco dancer Patricia Guerrero introduces her new show, “Upclose,” Saturday at the Lobero.
Flamenco dancer Patricia Guerrero introduces her new show, “Upclose,” Saturday at the Lobero. (Courtesy Lobero Theatre)
By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | September 26, 2017 | 2:25 p.m.

The 2017 Flamenco Arts Festival opens at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, with a screening of the movie, Flamenco Flamenco, directed by the famous Spanish film-maker, Carlos Saura, with cinematography by the even more famous Italian cameraman, Vittorio Storaro.

The Flamenco Arts Festival describes Flamenco Flamenco as "a musical journey through a dynamic and universal art form that reaches far beyond the borders of flamenco and Spanish culture.

"[The film] showcases 21 powerful and dazzling performances by some of the greatest flamenco masters and young artists living today, including this year’s guest artist Patricia Guerrero," who will be on stage after the film  to talk about working with Carlos Saura and her show this Saturday.

Guerrero, with Juan José Amador and Paco Iglesias, will be the focus of the climactic event of this year's festival: a concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Lobero, featuring the United States premiere of Upclose.

Guerrero has burst upon the tradition-bound world of flamenco like a star-shell. She mastered and internalized all the established steps, moves, rhythms, gestures and attitudes, to the point where she can add a good deal of herself to the mix and not have it jar.

Onto a solid flamenco base, she has grafted elements of classical ballet, of tango, and even of gymnastics, to produce performances that are, quite literally, breathtaking.

Part of the evening's memorable events will be the presentation of the Alberto Pizano Award for the Arts to the Lobero's executive director, David Asbell, a friend and mentor to the Flamenco Arts Festival since its foundation, in 1999.

Given in recognition of a lifetime of dedication to the arts through leadership, the award used to be called The Lifetime Achievement Award, and was recently renamed to honor Alberto Pizano, co-founder and president of the festival from 1999-2015.

Tickets to the opening night screening are $12.50 reserved seating; $10.50 for children 12 and under.

Tickets to Upclose are $52 (Section B), $72 (Section A), and $107 (VIP). Tickets to all festival events are available at the Lobero box office, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.; by phone, 963-0761; or online at http://checkout.lobero.com/single/SYOS.aspx?p=10061.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 