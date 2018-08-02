Thursday, August 2 , 2018, 10:12 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: West Coast Symphony to Celebrate Fiesta in Courthouse Sunken Gardens

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | August 2, 2018 | 8:12 p.m.
Michael Shasberger
Michael Shasberger

In observance of Fiesta, the West Coast Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Westmont College's Michael Shasberger (artistic director), will present a wonderful — and free — concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5 in the Sunken Gardens of Santa Barbara's unique courthouse.

The program consists of Antonín Dvořák's Carnival Overture, Opus 92 (1891), highlights from Georges Bizet's opera Carmen (1875), Camille Saint-Saëns's Cello Concerto No. 1 in A-Minor, Opus 33 (1873) and the Suite from Mitch Leigh's score for Man of La Mancha (1965). The soloist in the Saint-Saëns will be the rising star of a cellist, Timothy Beccue.

The best way for a 19th- or early 20th-century composer to make money was to write a hit opera, and they all tried (except Johannes Brahms, of course). The story, particularly for French composers, is riddled with irony. Bizet's Carmen, the biggest operatic hit of all time, scarcely made a centime for its composer, since he died after the 33rd performance of the poorly reviewed and attended first run.

Saint-Saëns wrote 13 operas in all, but only one, Samson et Dalila (1877), achieved any lasting popularity, and that only after an even more poorly-received first run than Carmen and a much longer period of neglect afterward.

I find it interesting that Saint-Saëns first conceived the biblical drama as an oratorio — à la George Handel and Felix Mendelssohn — because the opera retains much of the static quality of an oratorio. To me, the music lacks drama, and this is odd considering the high-powered dramatic music Saint-Saëns gave to the instrumental protagonists of his concertos. He was, of course, a spectacularly successful concert pianist, and of the concertos he wrote for himself, three remain popular vehicles for virtuosos to this day, but the role he wrote for the soloist in his first cello concerto also continues to draw the most famous cellists of the day to it. As we shall hear.

Click here for more information about the West Coast Symphony Orchestra.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 