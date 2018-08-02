Gerald Carpenter: West Coast Symphony to Celebrate Fiesta in Courthouse Sunken Gardens

In observance of Fiesta, the West Coast Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Westmont College's Michael Shasberger (artistic director), will present a wonderful — and free — concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5 in the Sunken Gardens of Santa Barbara's unique courthouse.

The program consists of Antonín Dvořák's Carnival Overture, Opus 92 (1891), highlights from Georges Bizet's opera Carmen (1875), Camille Saint-Saëns's Cello Concerto No. 1 in A-Minor, Opus 33 (1873) and the Suite from Mitch Leigh's score for Man of La Mancha (1965). The soloist in the Saint-Saëns will be the rising star of a cellist, Timothy Beccue.

The best way for a 19th- or early 20th-century composer to make money was to write a hit opera, and they all tried (except Johannes Brahms, of course). The story, particularly for French composers, is riddled with irony. Bizet's Carmen, the biggest operatic hit of all time, scarcely made a centime for its composer, since he died after the 33rd performance of the poorly reviewed and attended first run.

Saint-Saëns wrote 13 operas in all, but only one, Samson et Dalila (1877), achieved any lasting popularity, and that only after an even more poorly-received first run than Carmen and a much longer period of neglect afterward.

I find it interesting that Saint-Saëns first conceived the biblical drama as an oratorio — à la George Handel and Felix Mendelssohn — because the opera retains much of the static quality of an oratorio. To me, the music lacks drama, and this is odd considering the high-powered dramatic music Saint-Saëns gave to the instrumental protagonists of his concertos. He was, of course, a spectacularly successful concert pianist, and of the concertos he wrote for himself, three remain popular vehicles for virtuosos to this day, but the role he wrote for the soloist in his first cello concerto also continues to draw the most famous cellists of the day to it. As we shall hear.

