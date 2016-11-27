Friday, June 29 , 2018, 3:06 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Get to Know Laguna Blanca at TED Talk-style Open House

By Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School | November 27, 2016 | 10:33 a.m.

Laguna Blanca School invites local families to get an inside look into life at Laguna Blanca’s Lower School campus, 260 San Ysidro Road, from 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.

Grades EK-4 Open House theme is  "Tickling Your Brain: Ideas worth discovering." Parents can make the most of this TED Talk-style event by rotating through short presentations by Laguna’s teachers. The following talks will be offered and will run 10 minutes in length with a 5-minute Q&A:
 
• STARTING the Story of a Lifetime

• CREATING Connections in STEAM

• HOW Creativity and Technology Go Together

• WRITING that Encourages Expression

• MUSIC Magic
 
Parents also can tour the school, meet and ask questions of teachers and administrators, and learn about the curriculum in each grade. Parent drop-ins are welcomed. Childcare is available with reservations. RSVP to [email protected]
 
Another way to learn about Laguna Blanca School is to visit the campus. Tours are scheduled throughout the week on both campuses. Contact the admission office at 687-2461 to make an appointment. For more information, visit lagunablanca.org.

— Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School.

 

