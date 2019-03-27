Pixel Tracker

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria to Honor Women of Inspiration

By Daniella Alkobi for Girls Inc. Carpinteria | March 27, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.
Jessica Clark
Jessica Clark

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria will host its annual Women of Inspiration luncheon, featuring local entrepreneur Jessica Clark as the keynote speaker, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday, April 8, at Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, 5315 Foothill Road.

Clark is co-owner of Corktree Cellars and Peebee & Jay’s in Carpinteria with her husband Kevin, and partner in Rincon Brewery and Peebee & Jay’s Port Hueneme.

An active member of the community, Clark supports a variety of local causes including Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, Hugs for Cubs and the Carpinteria Education Foundation.

Clark is president of the Early Learning Center Parent Organization and the founder of Club Kind, a group that facilities acts of kinds for members in the community.

“I am so humbled and honored to be speaking at this year’s Women of Inspiration luncheon,” Clark said.

“This is by far one of my very favorite events that I attend every year," she said. "I’m continuously in awe of the enormously positive effect Girls Inc. has on the young girls in our community, and am a huge supporter of their mission.”

Born and raised in Carpinteria, Clark attended Girls Inc. of Carpinteria — then known as the Girls Club — along with her sister Jamie Persoon.

Clark is the recipient of the Carpinteria Chamber of Commerce 2010 Small Business of the Year award and Girls Inc.’s 2008 Women of Inspiration award.

“From her professional achievements to her commitment to giving back, Jessica is a shining example of strong, smart and bold and we are excited to bring her back to the Women of Inspiration stage — this time as our keynote speaker — to share her experience and successes as a product of Girls Inc.,” said Lisa Murphy Rivas, Girls Inc. of Carpinteria interim executive director.

“This year’s event features an incredible lineup of standout women and girls, each of whom embody our mission to help girls reach their full potential and thrive," Rivas said. "We look forward to yet another empowering event with the community in support of our programs.”

The luncheon will recognize three honorees who have deep roots in community involvement and service, and have proven outstanding role models for young women, with the Women of Inspiration award. They are:

Maeve Juarez, a wildland fire specialist at the Montecito Fire Department, who recently was named of the 2018 Women Of The Year by state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.

Gail Persoon, a community volunteer and dedicated Girls Inc. supporter and former board member.

Emilie Newmann and the Weingart Foundation, a supporter of Girls Inc.’s Eureka Program.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria members Laura F., and Alitza G., both 16, and Monica D., 14, will emcee the event and present the awards to this year’s honorees. The fundraiser is co-chaired by Dawn Howard and Jacquelyn Pawela-Crew.

Tickets are $100 and all proceeds will support Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s mission to inspire girls to be strong, smart and bold.

For more information about Women of Inspiration, or to buy tickets to the luncheon, call 805-684-6364 or visit girlsinc-carp.org. To learn more, become a volunteer or offer support, visit www.girlsinc-carp.org/.

— Daniella Alkobi for Girls Inc. Carpinteria.

 

