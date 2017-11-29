Goleta Attorney Disbarred After Third DUI Conviction

A Goleta attorney was disbarred this month after his third DUI offense, according to Jonah Lamb, public information officer for the California State Bar.



John Darwin McCurdy II, 73, was disbarred Nov. 3, 2017, and ordered to notify his clients of the discipline.

McCurdy pleaded no contest in 2015 in Santa Barbara County to two misdemeanors: carrying a concealed and loaded firearm in a vehicle and driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or higher, according to Lamb.

McCurdy had been convicted in 1994 for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and causing bodily injury in an auto accident resulting in the death of one victim and injury to four family members, Lamb said in a news release.

McCurdy had been sentenced to six years in state prison and had a prior DUI conviction from 1985.

His insurance paid the victims $1.35 million. Lamb said McCurdy was receiving psychotherapy and that he was participating in AA.



In addition to notifying his clients, McCurdy must take several actions due to the disbarring; he must deliver to all clients he currently represents any papers or property they are entitled to; refund any fees paid that have not been earned; notify opposing counsel in pending litigation of the disbarment. McCurdy faces further sanctions if he fails to comply with the court order.

McCurdy had his most recent brush with the law on June 2, 2015, when he was pulled over and arrested by the California Highway Patrol.

McCurdy was driving 80 mph on Highway 101, according CHP officer Isaac Clocherty.

The officer smelled the odor of alcohol emitting from McCurdy’s vehicle and asked him whether he had consumed any alcoholic beverages.

McCurdy said he had not consumed any alcoholic beverages, but the officer noted he had red/watery eyes, slurred speech and an odor of alcohol on his breath, according to court documents.

Tests showed that McCurdy had a blood alcohol concentration of .198 percent.

Clocherty concluded that McCurdy was driving under the influence of alcohol. A search of the vehicle found a water bottle filled with an alcoholic beverage.

Inside the car, authorities found two pistols, a .45-caliber Smith and Wesson, loaded with eight rounds in the magazine, and a .22LR-caliber Ruger, loaded with one round in the chamber and four rounds in the magazine, according to court documents.

The .45 caliber Smith and Wesson was not registered to McCurdy and there was no proof of sale or ownership.

The .22LR caliber Ruger was registered to McCurdy, who told authorities that "they were target pistols which would not hurt anyone," according to court documents,

McCurdy received his law degree from the UC Berkeley School of Law Boalt Hall. He was admitted to the bar in 1972.

He had been disciplined five times since 1995.

