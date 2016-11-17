Friday, June 29 , 2018, 6:59 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta District Finalizes Deal to Truck Recycled Water to Montecito Customers

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | November 17, 2016 | 4:23 p.m.

The Goleta Water District finalized an agreement Thursday to truck recycled water to Montecito, according to Assistant General Manager David Matson.

The district, in its partnership with the Goleta Sanitary District, is producing three times as much recycled water as is being sold to customers.

Goleta currently offers trucking for local customers who aren’t connected to the recycled water pipeline system, and now that service can be offered to Montecito Water District customers.

The trucking will be offered at cost “in the spirit of regional cooperation during this extreme drought,” GWD said in a statement.

Rates for the service are based on the amount of water and delivery area, plus a water application fee. 

The water can be used for outdoor irrigation, agriculture, construction, dust control and industrial uses, according to the district.

“Recycled water plays a critical role in our drought response, and we are pleased to offer mutual aid to our sister agency by providing surplus recycled water to Montecito residents,”​ Goleta water board president Lauren Hanson said in a statement.

“Every drop of recycled water used for outdoor irrigation preserves potable water for public health and safety here on the South Coast.”

