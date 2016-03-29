Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 4:43 pm | Mostly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

City of Goleta Gets New Police Chief in Lt. Kevin Huddle

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department makes series of promotions, reassignments

Sheriff’s Lt. Kevin Huddle has been named the new police chief for the city of Goleta. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department provides law enforcement services for the city under contract.
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | March 29, 2016 | 4:47 p.m.

Lt. Kevin Huddle is the new chief of police services for the city of Goleta.

Huddle, an 18-year veteran of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant Monday during a ceremony announcing a series of promotions and reassignments within the department.

It’ll be a coming home for Huddle, who worked in Goleta City Hall from 2008 to 2014 as the motor traffic unit supervisor for the city. He most recently served in the department’s major crimes division of detectives.

Huddle will replace Lt. Butch Arnoldi, who after five years as Goleta police chief will move into the criminal investigations division.

“I already have relationships built,” Huddle told Noozhawk. “It’s a win-win for everybody. It should be a seamless transition. I was born and raised in Santa Barbara, so I’m familiar with the community.

"I feel I understand their concerns, and I’m just happy to be back working in their community.”

Huddle, who also spent time in patrol operations, will have an office at Goleta City Hall as well as at sheriff’s headquarters on Calle Real.

"The city is pleased to have Lt. Huddle back as our new chief of police," City Manager Michelle Greene said in a statement. "He was great to work with in the past and we look forward to his continued leadership."

Sheriff Bill Brown promoted 13 employees this week — one of the largest promotional ceremonies in the history of the department, according to Brown.

All in all, two commanders, three lieutenants, five sergeants, two custody sergeants and an office administrative professional senior were promoted after a challenging and competitive testing process.

Also moving in the shuffle will be Isla Vista Foot Patrol Lt. Rob Plastino, who will transfer in June to oversee the coroner’s bureau and special projects. Isla Vista residents wrote the sheriff last year urging him to keep Plastino in their community longer than the average two-year assignment.

Ruben Cintron II, a 26-year-veteran of the department, was promoted to lieutenant and will take Plastino’s place after college classes let out this summer, Lt. Brad McVay said, adding Plastino would be working to get Cintron up to speed before then.

Lt. Craig Bonner, a 23-year veteran, was sworn in as a commander assigned to North County Operations. 

Lt. Kelly Moore, a 32-year veteran, was sworn in as a commander assigned to South County Operations. 

Click here for a full list of promotions.

According to Huddle, promotions are made based on available openings and where the sheriff believes employees will excel best.

In the case of Goleta police chief, McVay said, Sheriff's Department command staff met with Goleta officials to discuss different candidates for the job. Huddle was selected because of his extensive experience with the city already, he said.

“The caliber and quality of those promoted today is outstanding,” Brown said in a statement. “I know that each of them will do an excellent job in their new roles. With people like these assuming positions of significant responsibility, I know that the future of our organization is in good hands.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

