Goleta Named One of the 50 Safest Cities in California

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | May 18, 2015 | 2:32 p.m.

The City of Goleta is once again being recognized as one of the safest places to live in California, according to a study conducted by SafeWise.

Goleta placed in the top 50 safest cities in California, coming in at No. 50. In order to compile this list, SafeWise uses recent FBI crime data and takes into consideration factors such as security programs and initiatives.

“The City of Goleta has always placed a high priority on public safety, and it is rewarding to see our efforts acknowledged once again,” Mayor Paula Perotte said. “I believe the close connections between law enforcement and the community are a significant contributing factor in creating the safe community we enjoy. I would also like to recognize the efforts of our Goleta Police Department. Their dedication and vigilance is commendable.”

This is just one of several times that the City of Goleta has been recognized as an exceptionally safe community. For instance, in 2013, Neighborhood Scout ranked Goleta as No. 95 in a list of the safest cities in the entire United States and SafeWise ranked Goleta as the 22nd safest city in California.

Since the City of Goleta was incorporated in 2002, the city has contracted with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department for law enforcement services and protection.

Click here to see the SafeWise list of the 50 Safest Cities in California.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.

 

