Graphic Desiger Depicts Local Landmarks on Stickers

Profits from sales will flow into volunteer Bucket Brigade

Sticker showing Santa Barbara Chromatic Gate adorns a water bottle.
Sticker showing Santa Barbara Chromatic Gate adorns a water bottle.  (Gen Matsui)
By Gen Matsui | May 30, 2018 | 5:09 p.m.

Santa Barbara local Gen Matsui was one of the first members of the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, the mud-digging volunteer group that provides aid to homes affected by the Thomas Fire mudslide, and he set out to give back in a new way — this time with custom designed stickers.

A graphic designer at Santa Barbara tech company ONTRAPORT, Matsui used his creative skill set to design stickers that depict icons of Santa Barbara, including the Chromatic Gate and the Santa Barbara Mission.

All profits from sticker sales go directly toward the Bucket Brigade’s ongoing recovery project of the Santa Barbara area and the upkeep of its natural beauty.

“As time passes and donations and media spotlight start to dwindle, it’s important to remember that there are still people grieving and in need of aid,” Matsui said.

All stickers are waterproof and thick to prevent peeling and breakage. The larger stickers (3-inches square) cost $3, while the smaller ones (3-inches-by-1.5 inches) are $2.

The stickers for sale at The Blue Door, 4 E. Yanonali St.; Santa Barbara Company, 214 E. Victoria St.; and Letter Perfect Stationery, 1150 Coast Village Road.

To see the designs and learn more about Matsui’s project, visit http://www.genmatsui.com/sbstickers/.

For more information about the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, visit https://www.santabarbarabucketbrigade.org/, or to volunteer, email [email protected] with VOLUNTEER in the subject line.

