Grateful Cleveland School Students Welcome Eagle Scout Jack Cantin

Jack Cantin, a Santa Barbara Middle School ninth-grader and Eagle Scout, visited Cleveland Elementary School on Friday. The Cleveland students had invited him so they could thank him for choosing their school to do his Eagle project.

Fifty-five hand-written and decorated thank-you cards were given to Jack by the kids, and they asked him questions about his project.

Over spring break, Jack led a team that renovated the basketball area on the Cleveland School campus at 123 Alameda Padre Serra. He and his team of 15 repainted eight basketball backboards and hoops, and replaced the worn nets.

Jack raised about $1,100 for the supplies needed for the project, and Milpas Rentals graciously donated scaffolding.

One thank-you letter told Jack that his project made the recess area look new again and now the Dolphins have pride when they play teams from other schools.

Jack even drew the school’s dolphin mascot and had it made into a stencil for even more school spirit on the backboards.

— Kim Cantin is the proud parent of Eagle Scout Jack Cantin.