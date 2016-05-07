Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 8:33 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Grateful Cleveland School Students Welcome Eagle Scout Jack Cantin

Eagle Scout Jack Cantin received a warm welcome from Cleveland School students, who invited him to campus to thank him for his Eagle Scout project that renovated the school’s basketball area. Click to view larger
Eagle Scout Jack Cantin received a warm welcome from Cleveland School students, who invited him to campus to thank him for his Eagle Scout project that renovated the school’s basketball area. (Cantin family photo)
By Kim Cantin | May 7, 2016 | 12:29 p.m.

Jack Cantin, a Santa Barbara Middle School ninth-grader and Eagle Scout, visited Cleveland Elementary School on Friday. The Cleveland students had invited him so they could thank him for choosing their school to do his Eagle project.

Fifty-five hand-written and decorated thank-you cards were given to Jack by the kids, and they asked him questions about his project.

Over spring break, Jack led a team that renovated the basketball area on the Cleveland School campus at 123 Alameda Padre Serra. He and his team of 15 repainted eight basketball backboards and hoops, and replaced the worn nets.

Jack raised about $1,100 for the supplies needed for the project, and Milpas Rentals graciously donated scaffolding.

One thank-you letter told Jack that his project made the recess area look new again and now the Dolphins have pride when they play teams from other schools.

Jack even drew the school’s dolphin mascot and had it made into a stencil for even more school spirit on the backboards.

— Kim Cantin is the proud parent of Eagle Scout Jack Cantin.

Cleveland School students wrote thank-you notes to express their appreciation. Click to view larger
Cleveland School students wrote thank-you notes to express their appreciation. (Cantin family photo)
Before the Eagle Scout project, Cleveland School’s basketball courts were not terribly useful, and looked even worse. Click to view larger
Before the Eagle Scout project, Cleveland School’s basketball courts were not terribly useful, and looked even worse. (Cantin family photo)
The finished project includes rehabbed and freshly painted basketball goal backboards and rims, new nets, trash can lids and even Cleveland School Dolphins logos. Click to view larger
The finished project includes rehabbed and freshly painted basketball goal backboards and rims, new nets, trash can lids and even Cleveland School Dolphins logos. (Cantin family photo)
Jack Cantin, after his Eagle Scout Board of Review.
Jack Cantin, after his Eagle Scout Board of Review. (Cantin family photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 