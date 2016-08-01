Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 4:17 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Guadalupe Police Mark City’s 70th Anniversary With Historic Badge

Seven-point star used in 1946 temporarily replaces more modern oval shield

Guadalupe Director of Public Safety Gary Hoving holds the new seven-point star anniversary badges worn by his Police Department’s members in honor of the city’s 70th anniversary. Pinned on his uniform is the modern oval-shaped badge.
Guadalupe Director of Public Safety Gary Hoving holds the new seven-point star anniversary badges worn by his Police Department’s members in honor of the city’s 70th anniversary. Pinned on his uniform is the modern oval-shaped badge. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 1, 2016 | 9:50 p.m.

Two years after its future as a city remained in doubt, Guadalupe will mark its 70th anniversary of cityhood with the Police Department wearing vintage badges.

Public Safety Director Gary Hoving this week unveiled the seven-point stars officers will wear instead of the modern oval-shaped shield. 

“Quite a few agencies will do an anniversary badge,” he said. “It’s a fitting tribute.”

In keeping with the badges of 1946, the badge uses the old-fashioned term of patrolman, instead of gender-neutral police officer.

“Rather than be concerned about political correctness, we went for historic authenticity,” Hoving said. 

Additionally, patrolman is the title that appeared on the badge of Guadalupe’s only officer killed in the line of duty — Samuel Sanchez, who died in 1969 when his vehicle was struck by a drunken driver.

The officer will be remembered later this year with the dedication of the Officer Samuel Sanchez Memorial Highway along a stretch of Highway 166 east of the city.

The only difference is the anniversary badge has the years 1946 and 2016.

The city of Guadalupe’s new seven-point anniversary police badge includes the years 1946 and 2016. Click to view larger
The city of Guadalupe’s new seven-point anniversary police badge includes the years 1946 and 2016. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Guadalupe became a city Aug. 3, 1946. Two years ago, there were talks about the city needing to disincorporate due to financial woes, eased by voters overwhelmingly approving three ballot measures in November 2014 that added money to city coffers.

At Hoving's suggestion, a city committee will come up with a celebration plan to recognize the city’s milestone at some point.

“It won’t be on the actual date of the anniversary,” Hoving said. “We aren’t worried about that. If we can do a celebration this year to recognize our 70 years of service to the community, that will be a very positive thing.”

One idea is a community block party, Hoving said, adding that it would take a couple of months to plan.

“If we’re going in a positive direction, we should share that positive feeling,” Hoving said. 

“I agree. We can’t let this go by,” Councilman Ariston Julian said.

While 70 years is a great accomplishment, Councilman Jerry Beatty urged the city to start looking toward its diamond jubilee in five years. 

The small department has 10 officers for the city. While there have been talks about contracting with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department for law enforcement services, the reality has prompted city leaders to reject the idea as too costly.

There also were concerns about lengthy response times of a deputy coming from elsewhere in the Santa Maria Valley.

The small department serves as a training ground, with officers moving on to other agencies including the Santa Maria Police Department and the UCSB Police Department.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 