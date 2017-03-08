Guadalupe School Principal Jesely Alvarez Named 35th Assembly District Woman of the Year

The principal of Mary Buren Elementary in Guadalupe has been named the 2017 Woman of the Year for the 35th Assembly District as the state Legislature honors Women’s History Month.

Jesely Alvarez was recognized before the Assembly on Monday after being selected by Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham for her career in teaching and public school management.

“Ms. Alvarez is changing lives through her work at Mary Buren Elementary in so many ways,” Cunningham said in a prepared statement.

“Educators are usually out of the spotlight but doing amazing things for kids. I am honored to shine a light on Jesely’s admirable work.”

As a K-12 teacher, Alvarez taught several subjects, was recognized as Teacher of the Year, and taught abroad in Chiapas, Mexico, as an alumni of the Fulbright Teacher Exchange Program, according to the Republican assemblyman’s office. Alvarez has served as principal for four years.

In a news release, she said that serving a Latino and migrant farmworker community is “the most rewarding work” she has ever done and called her role as principal at the school “the career fit of a lifetime.”

The Woman of the Year honor began in 1987 and has become an annual tradition, recognizing women across the state who make significant contributions to their communities.

The 35th Assembly District encompasses San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County.

Matt Fountain is a staff writer for the San Luis Obispo Tribune and can be reached at [email protected]