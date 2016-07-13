Goleta Valley 12U All Stars Beat Dos Pueblos 3-2 to Win District 63 Title

Baseball

In big games, great players always seem to step up and come through in clutch situations.

That was exactly the case for Goleta Valley South’s Henry Manfredonia during a tense District 63 12-Under All-Stars title game against Dos Pueblos Little League on Wednesday.

With the eventual game-winning home run in the top of the seventh and a solid pitching performance, Manfredonia was huge for his team during a 3-2 extra-inning championship triumph at Girsh Park.

“This feels excellent,” Manfredonia said. “I knew that (the DPLL pitcher) was going to throw a fastball first pitch, so I was happy to make contact.”

The homer was Manfredonia's only hit. He also drew a walk and had run-scoring ground out. Greg Marmo and Michael Luckhurst combined to score one run and drive in another, respectively.

During a clutch pitching performance, the right-handed Manfredonia gave up two runs and four hits while striking out six in 6 2/3 innings of work.

“I was just trying to throw strikes and get the win today,” Manfredonia added. “I also attempted to be as consistent as possible in order to keep on throwing.”

Jackson Greaney pitched a strong game for Dos Pueblos. He went 6 2/3 innings and surrendered just two runs off four hits. The right-hander walked two and struck out five.

“That kid is a gamer and really pitched his heart out today,” commented Dos Pueblos manager Dan Brennan. “I can’t wait to watch the him develop over the next few years.”

Joe Talarico and Dax Donati each collected a hit and a RBI for Dos Pueblos. Kellan Montgomery had hit and scored a run.

Goleta Valley South scored in the first inning, when a groundout from Manfredonia allowed Marmo to score from third.

In the top of the fourth, GVS increased its lead to 2-0 after Gabe Martinez reached home following a sacrifice fly from Luckhurst.

Dos Pueblos responded in the bottom of the fifth with back-to-back pinch-hit singles by Joe Molina and Mikey Perez. Talarico followed with a single to right field, allowing pinch runner Tim Lisi to score to make it a 2-1game.

Down to its last at-bat in the bottom of the sixth, Dos Pueblos stayed alive as Montgomery reached base with an infield single. After advancing to second on a groundout, Donati stepped up to pinch hit with two outs and the season on the line. Down 0-2 in the count, Donati drove a change-up from Manfredonia into right field, allowing Montgomery to come home for the tying run and send the game into extra innings.

In the top of the seventh, Dos Pueblos recorded two outs before Manfredonia stepped to the plate. After being intentionally walked in his previous at bat, Manfredonia got first-pitch fastball and drove it deep over the center field wall for a 3-2 Goleta Valley South lead.

GVS advances to the sectional tournament in Thousand Oaks and faces the District 65 champion on Friday.

