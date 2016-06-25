Overheated Hikers Rescued by Helicopter from Santa Barbara Back Country

A Santa Barbara County helicopter plucked two hikers who were overheated and exhausted out of the back country Saturday afternoon, according to the county Fire Department.

The hikers — reportedly a man and woman in their late 20s — called for help shortly before 1:30 p.m., Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

He said the pair were on the Little Pine/Santa Cruz Trail out of Upper Oso at the time.

The county’s Copter 4, with two paramedics on board, located the hikers, picked them up, and flew them to the U.S. Forest Service station on Paradise Road, Zaniboni said.

They were evaluated by personnel from a waiting American Medical Response ambulance, Zaniboni said, adding that he did not know if they were transported to the hospital.

The two were otherwise uninjured, he said.

