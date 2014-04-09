Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 10:34 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Historian Roger McGrath to Speak About Revolutionary War to Genealogical Society

By Glenn Avolio for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society | April 9, 2014 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly general meeting from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 19 at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance St. in Santa Barbara.

Dr. Roger McGrath
Dr. Roger McGrath

A noted historian and author, Dr. Roger McGrath will present "The Shot Heard Round the World," an analysis of the American Revolutionary War and the battles of Lexington and Concord that marked the outbreak of open armed conflict between the Kingdom of Great Britain and its 13 colonies in the mainland of British North America.

Dr. McGrath has authored four books, more than 100 articles, and numerous columns and book reviews. He has appeared in many of The History Channel’s documentary series, including Cowboys & Outlaws, Wild West Tech, The Presidents, The Conquerors, The Real West, Biography and Tales of the Gun, and in more than a dozen individual documentaries.

Dr. McGrath is a Marine veteran and a lieutenant colonel. In 1999 he was awarded the prestigious California Military History medal and currently serves as president of the California State Military Museum Foundation Board of Directors.

In recognition of Patriots' Day, this program is sponsored by SBCGS and the Santa Barbara Sons of the American Revolution. There is no charge for this presentation.

Special interest groups will meet at 9:30 a.m. for Beginning Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy and DNA, and at 9 a.m. for Jewish Genealogy. The Society Monthly meeting will meet at 10:30 a.m., and the featured speaker will start at 11 a.m.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

Click here for a calendar of genealogical events.

— Glenn Avolio is publicity chairman for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 