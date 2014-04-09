Historian Roger McGrath to Speak About Revolutionary War to Genealogical Society

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly general meeting from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 19 at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance St. in Santa Barbara.

A noted historian and author, Dr. Roger McGrath will present "The Shot Heard Round the World," an analysis of the American Revolutionary War and the battles of Lexington and Concord that marked the outbreak of open armed conflict between the Kingdom of Great Britain and its 13 colonies in the mainland of British North America.

Dr. McGrath has authored four books, more than 100 articles, and numerous columns and book reviews. He has appeared in many of The History Channel’s documentary series, including Cowboys & Outlaws, Wild West Tech, The Presidents, The Conquerors, The Real West, Biography and Tales of the Gun, and in more than a dozen individual documentaries.

Dr. McGrath is a Marine veteran and a lieutenant colonel. In 1999 he was awarded the prestigious California Military History medal and currently serves as president of the California State Military Museum Foundation Board of Directors.

In recognition of Patriots' Day, this program is sponsored by SBCGS and the Santa Barbara Sons of the American Revolution. There is no charge for this presentation.

Special interest groups will meet at 9:30 a.m. for Beginning Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy and DNA, and at 9 a.m. for Jewish Genealogy. The Society Monthly meeting will meet at 10:30 a.m., and the featured speaker will start at 11 a.m.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

Click here for a calendar of genealogical events.

— Glenn Avolio is publicity chairman for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.