Homeowners Invited to Attend Drought-Tolerant Landscaping Workshop Series

Water Wise Santa Barbara County and The Network of Santa Barbara County Water Providers (RWEP) are holding a series of water-wise landscaping workshops tailored to homeowners June 18 and 25, 2016, at Shepard Hall in the Santa Maria Public Library, located at 421 South McClelland St. inSanta Maria.

The three-hour classes, held from 9 a.m. to noon, will introduce the fundamentals of creating gardens and landscapes that thrive in our southern California climate while using limited water resources wisely.

The first class in the two-part series, set for June 18, will discuss the home as a “mini watershed.” Participants will learn to create beautiful, drought-tolerant gardens that thrive year-round in our local climate.

Some of the elements to be covered include irrigating efficiently, treating rainwater as a resource and managing landscapes for long-term beauty.

The second workshop of the series, to be held June 25, is an interactive landscape design seminar in which homeowners will learn to design a successful watershed-wise landscape.

The class will teach participants to capture rainwater by contouring the landscape. Participants also will learn how to select climate appropriate plants based on water use and to place plants on a plan using key design principles.

All water-wise landscaping workshops will be presented by Green Gardens Group, an EPA WaterSense partner and certifying organization.

The cost to attend the two-workshop series is $20, and pre-registration is requested. To reserve a space or for more information, visit waterwisesb.org/workshops or email Riley Hubbell at [email protected].

— Tyrone LaFay is the water conservation coordinator at the County of Santa Barbara Public Works - Water Resources Division.