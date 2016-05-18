Friday, April 20 , 2018, 8:16 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Homeowners Invited to Attend Drought-Tolerant Landscaping Workshop Series

By Tyrone LaFay for the County of Santa Barbara Public Works - Water Resources Division | May 18, 2016 | 10:45 a.m.

Water Wise Santa Barbara County and The Network of Santa Barbara County Water Providers (RWEP) are holding a series of water-wise landscaping workshops tailored to homeowners June 18 and 25, 2016, at Shepard Hall in the Santa Maria Public Library, located at 421 South McClelland St. inSanta Maria.

The three-hour classes, held from 9 a.m. to noon, will introduce the fundamentals of creating gardens and landscapes that thrive in our southern California climate while using limited water resources wisely. 

The first class in the two-part series, set for June 18, will discuss the home as a “mini watershed.” Participants will learn to create beautiful, drought-tolerant gardens that thrive year-round in our local climate.

Some of the elements to be covered include irrigating efficiently, treating rainwater as a resource and managing landscapes for long-term beauty.

The second workshop of the series, to be held June 25, is an interactive landscape design seminar in which homeowners will learn to design a successful watershed-wise landscape.

The class will teach participants to capture rainwater by contouring the landscape. Participants also will learn how to select climate appropriate plants based on water use and to place plants on a plan using key design principles. 

All water-wise landscaping workshops will be presented by Green Gardens Group, an EPA WaterSense partner and certifying organization.

The cost to attend the two-workshop series is $20, and pre-registration is requested. To reserve a space or for more information, visit waterwisesb.org/workshops or email Riley Hubbell at [email protected].

Tyrone LaFay is the water conservation coordinator at the County of Santa Barbara Public Works - Water Resources Division.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 