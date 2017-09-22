Friday, April 13 , 2018, 5:43 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Business

Hotel Californian Opens on Santa Barbara’s Waterfront

The 121-room hotel is built on the site of the original Hotel Californian at 36 State St. and is part of the long-awaited development known as La Entrada

The Hotel Californian, designed by local architectural firm DesignArc, opened this week in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
The Hotel Californian, designed by local architectural firm DesignArc, opened this week in Santa Barbara. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | September 22, 2017 | 3:33 p.m.

The famed Hotel Californian on lower State Street quietly opened this week, adding another high-profile attraction to Santa Barbara’s increasingly popular Funk Zone and waterfront areas.

The 121-room hotel is at the corner of State and Mason streets and features paseos, gardens, a rooftop pool, event deck, a ballroom and Moroccan-inspired spa and saloon.

The hotel also features meeting and event spaces, a fitness center, a fashion boutique and restaurants.

“The design is fresh,” hotel spokesman Carlos Lopes told Noozhawk. “It is very unique. It is not something you see in other luxury properties in Santa Barbara.”

The hotel at 36 State St., which was developed by Michael Rosenfeld, is on the site of the original Hotel Californian and retained its facade.

The architect for the overall project was DesignArc, a local firm that worked for nearly a decade on the project.

“This enormous undertaking will continue to provide a fitting entry to our beautiful city, as well as the Funk Zone,” DesignArc architect Mark Kirkhart told Noozhawk.

The hotel is part of three corners that also includes 20,000 square feet of commercial area and represents a seismic shift in the lower State Street and waterfront experience.

The three blocks of development was originally called the La Entrada project, led by developer Bill Levy, who at one time envisioned Ritz Carlton timeshares at the site.

“The romantic Spanish colonial revival design incorporates flourishes of Moorish influence,” Kirkhart said.

“The detailing, including arches, deep-set windows, terra cotta roof tiles, copper gutters, decorative wrought iron, and plaster cornices and finials, is reminiscent of what has become known as Santa Barbara style.”

Kirkhart said the interiors were done by Martyn Lawrence Bullard, and are distinctively Moorish-inspired.

The hotel has more than 2 million pieces of interior tile, Lopes said. 

The guest rooms are located in the two buildings on the south side of Mason Street, while the taller building next to the railroad tracks holds the banquet room, restaurant, boutique shops and a major public parking structure.

The property also has two restaurants: Goat Tree, open from 7 a.m. to 9 pm. daily and Blackbird, open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The hotel and restaurant have about 220 employees.

“We are very focused on the guest experience,” Lopes said. “It is the epicenter of the Funk Zone and downtown Santa Barbara.” 

In the first week, Lopes said more than 600 people visited the property.

“The restaurants are being visited by predominantly the local community,” Lopes said.

The hotel plans an Oct. 5 ribbon-cutting.

“This unique coastal retreat will cater to the Hollywood elite, locals and international visitors alike,” Lopes said.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Heavy equipment demolishes the previous Hotel Californian building in August 2012. Click to view larger
Heavy equipment demolishes the previous Hotel Californian building in August 2012.  (Noozhawk file photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 