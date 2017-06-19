Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 10:37 am | Fair 68º

 
 
 
Connected Life powered by Cox

How Much Internet Speed Do I Really Need?

Are you getting the most out of your Internet service, or is your Internet getting more out of you? Click to view larger
Are you getting the most out of your Internet service, or is your Internet getting more out of you? (Cox photo)
By Cox | June 19, 2017 | 2:30 p.m.

Internet connections are faster than ever, so if Pandora still cuts out during a favorite song, websites are taking forever to load, or YouTube freezes up at exactly the wrong moment, it might be time to re-evaluate how you’re using the Internet and upgrade your speed.

The good news is that there are a wide range of options for all types of users, and Cox has been rolling out gigabit speeds that are 100 times faster than the average speed in the United States.

Take this quiz to check your need for speed.

1. How Do You Communicate Online with Friends, Family and Co-Workers?

A. Mostly just email and social media.

B. I share files and photos.

C. We keep in touch with FaceTime and Skype.

2. Do You Stream or Download Music?

A. Nope

B. Every now and then.

C. I’m on Spotify, Pandora and iTunes constantly.

3. How Many People in Your Home Share the Connection?

A. One or two.

B. Three or four.

C. More than four.

4. Does Anyone in Your Home Have a Streaming Video Account?

A. Nope, nothing but cable.

B. We occasionally watch Netflix and/or Hulu.

C. Yes, often watching on different devices at the same time.

5. Ever Work from Home?

A. I wish!

B. I occasionally teleconference or need access to my work server.

C. We’re running a home business.

6. Any Online Gamers in the House?

A. No time for that.

B. We occasionally visit free online game sites.

C. I have a special gaming computer for online competition with expert-level players.

7. Ever Download Movies?

A. Wouldn’t know how.

B. A couple of low-resolution flicks or TV shows.

C. Yes, I purchase and download HD movies all the time.

8. Any Students Doing Schoolwork Online?

A. No students in this household.

B. Yes, basic stuff like accessing homework assignments and using class message boards.

C. Yes, I’m taking online, interactive college courses to get my degree.

Outcomes

A’s: Light User. You're a relatively light user, so a connection of 5 to 15 megabits-per-second (Mbps) should work fine.

B’s: Average User. Sounds like average to above-average use. Bump it up to 15 to 50 Mbps.

C’s: Super User. This is a job for pro-quality speed — anywhere from 60 Mbps to the ultimate 1,000-megabit Gigablast package for lightning-fast web surfing, downloads and uploads.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 