How Much Internet Speed Do I Really Need?

Internet connections are faster than ever, so if Pandora still cuts out during a favorite song, websites are taking forever to load, or YouTube freezes up at exactly the wrong moment, it might be time to re-evaluate how you’re using the Internet and upgrade your speed.

The good news is that there are a wide range of options for all types of users, and Cox has been rolling out gigabit speeds that are 100 times faster than the average speed in the United States.

Take this quiz to check your need for speed.

1. How Do You Communicate Online with Friends, Family and Co-Workers?

A. Mostly just email and social media.

B. I share files and photos.

C. We keep in touch with FaceTime and Skype.

2. Do You Stream or Download Music?

A. Nope

B. Every now and then.

C. I’m on Spotify, Pandora and iTunes constantly.

3. How Many People in Your Home Share the Connection?

A. One or two.

B. Three or four.

C. More than four.

4. Does Anyone in Your Home Have a Streaming Video Account?

A. Nope, nothing but cable.

B. We occasionally watch Netflix and/or Hulu.

C. Yes, often watching on different devices at the same time.

5. Ever Work from Home?

A. I wish!

B. I occasionally teleconference or need access to my work server.

C. We’re running a home business.

6. Any Online Gamers in the House?

A. No time for that.

B. We occasionally visit free online game sites.

C. I have a special gaming computer for online competition with expert-level players.

7. Ever Download Movies?

A. Wouldn’t know how.

B. A couple of low-resolution flicks or TV shows.

C. Yes, I purchase and download HD movies all the time.

8. Any Students Doing Schoolwork Online?

A. No students in this household.

B. Yes, basic stuff like accessing homework assignments and using class message boards.

C. Yes, I’m taking online, interactive college courses to get my degree.

Outcomes

A’s: Light User. You're a relatively light user, so a connection of 5 to 15 megabits-per-second (Mbps) should work fine.

B’s: Average User. Sounds like average to above-average use. Bump it up to 15 to 50 Mbps.

C’s: Super User. This is a job for pro-quality speed — anywhere from 60 Mbps to the ultimate 1,000-megabit Gigablast package for lightning-fast web surfing, downloads and uploads.