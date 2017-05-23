Huge Crowd Turns Out as Michael Towbes Remembered at Celebration of Life

Michael Towbes wore many hats in his life — and what a life it was.

Friends and relatives on Tuesday remembered Towbes, who passed away last month, as an ambitious businessman, avid tennis player, leading philanthropist, world traveler, humble friend and loving family man.

More than 1,000 community members paid tribute to a man described as having tremendous energy, whose dedication to building workforce-priced housing and philanthropic legacy will help the arts, youth and education, social welfare and medical and health services sectors for generations.

At the commemorative event, the speakers passed on their memories of a great man at Santa Barbara’s landmark The Granada Theatre.

Towbes, 87, died in his Montecito home on April 13 of pancreatic cancer.

Speakers shared memories through words, music, song and poetry.

Gov. Jerry Brown made a special appearance and offered brief but personal praise during the two-hour ceremony.

“The friendship was powerful and memorable,” Brown said. “He touched my heart. He was a person of taste and a person who knew what quality is.”

Towbes had supported the politician’s recent campaigns, and he said Towbes’ role in fundraising $60 million for The Granada Theatre was an exceptional example of his work.

Towbes' wife, Anne Smith Towbes, recalled 11 1/2 years together and shared a range of hobbies including playing tennis, enjoying music, philanthropic involvement and volunteerism, traveling to six continents and interest in the arts.

The audience drew laughs when Anne spoke about attending the Burning Man festival in Nevada with her husband.

Respectful, kind, a careful listener and supportive were the words Anne used to describe Towbes.

“He was a perfect gentleman,” Anne said. “I can describe what it has been like married to him in one word — amazing.”

After Anne’s speech, she paid tribute to her husband by singing a song.

The impact of Towbes’ pioneering business spirit and philanthropy will have a lasting impact on communities for decades to come.

He co-founded Montecito Bank & Trust in 1975.

The bank is known as the oldest and largest locally community owned bank in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, closing at more than $1.3 billion at the end of 2016.

Janet Garufis, president and CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust, said Towbes delivered and expected excellence.

“He strived to be the best and expected no less from us,” Garufis said. “He inspired each of us to become the best versions of ourselves. He loved his bank and all the people who make it what it is.”

Montecito Bank & Trust’s role in local corporate philanthropy includes donating more than $1.3 million annually to area nonprofits through the Community Dividends awards and other sponsorships.

Towbes’ was appointed to the board of directors of the Housing Trust Fund in 2004 and had served 12 years.

Through the Towbes Foundation, he gave extra support to education, arts and medical research organizations.

He was president of the Santa Barbara Foundation and served on the Cottage Hospital board for 27 years, including five years as its chairman.

“He provided invaluable advice on any topic of interest,” said Ronald Werft, president and CEO of Santa Barbara-based Cottage Health. “He possessed vision, listened and engaged others before offering his insight. He brought careful and disciplined thinking to the table.”

Sage Group CEO Sara Miller McCune was among the handful of speakers at the memorial service.

McCune spoke of Towbes as her mentor in creating the McCune Foundation.

“He had a heart of gold and soul made of platinum,” McCune said. “They don’t make men like that anymore.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.