Run for the Rescues 5K9 to Benefit Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

Lace up your sneakers and bring your dog for the Presqu’ile 5K9 Run & Walk benefitting the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society Oct. 6. The event begins and ends at the Presqu’ile Winery Tasting Room, 5391 Presquile Drive, Santa Maria,.

Registration and packet pick-up starts at 8 a.m., the 5K9 run starts at 9 a.m., and the walk starts at 10 a.m. Register online and sign-up to win prizes for fundraising at www.smvhs.org/Presquile5K9.

The event is open to all human runners, walkers, joggers and spectators along with well-mannered and leashed dogs. After completing the course, participants can relax on Presqu'ile's spacious grounds, drink wine, and listen to the band UMO, live.

Human and canine runners and walkers will be encouraged along the way by KCOY News Anchor Scott Hennessee who will be on hand, and Honda of Santa Maria will have its best dog-friendly 2019 models on display.

“We could not think of a better event for people who love dogs, wine and beautiful countryside as a way to help homeless dogs and cats in our community,” says Sean Hawkins, executive director for the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society.

“We are so thrilled to partner with Presqu’ile Winery, The Santa Maria Times, KCOY, Honda of Santa Maria and Purina to have fun and save lives at the same time,” he said.

“All of us at the winery are huge dog and cat fans and it is important for our organization to support the life-saving work of the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society,” said advanced sommelier Cameron Porter, the estate manager for Presqu’ile Winery.

“This is the second year we have partnered to produce the 5K9 Run and Walk,” Porter said. “We will also be revealing the winner of the 2018 Spokesdog and Spokescat contest at the event and the labels for the Presquile Rescue Wine Collection.”

The wines featuring the winning dogs and cats will be available at the event for purchase.

“Pets are our passion at Purina, and we are excited to support the great work that Santa Maria Valley Humane Society does to help local pets find families through providing quality nutrition for the pets in their care and being able to sponsor unique events like the Presqu’ile 5K9 Run and Walk,” said Cat Small, Purina Shelter Champions Program lead.

“When we can work together with innovators in animal welfare like Santa Maria Valley Humane Society to support our collective missions, we can help more pets find forever homes and live longer healthier lives together with people who love them,” Small said.

Anyone can register at any level to receive prizes or create a personal fundraiser to reach your goal and win prizes.

Prize levels are cumulative, a $15 donation receives a Purina tote bag and complementary glass of Presqu’ile wine; a $35 donation includes a dog bandanna; a $50 gift receives an event t-shirt; supporters at the $75 level receive a sport water bottle, and $100 donors receive a collapsible dog water bowl for your pooch.

All of the fundraising prizes can be viewed at www.smvhs.org/Presquile5K9.

The top fundraiser for the Humane Society will win a dog-friendly Los Alamos wine getaway weekend that includes a stay at Skyview Motel, Coastline Tour for 4, and 2014 Presqu’ile Vinyard Pinot Noir wine.

Second place fundraiser wins a Presqu'ile Tour for 4, and 2014 Presqu'ile Vineyard Pinot Noir. Third place fundraiser wins 2014 Presqu'ile Vineyard Pinot Noir wine.

All three winners receive a $100 supply of Purina dog or cat food from the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society Paws & Claws Boutique.

— Jacques Du Preez for Santa Maria Valley Humane Society.