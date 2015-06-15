Injured Hiker Prompts Rescue on Santa Barbara Trail

Emergency responders from Santa Barbara County Fire, the sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team, and the Los Padres National Forest were called to respond after the report of an injured hiker on the Inspiration Point trail Monday afternoon.

A 59-year-old woman sprained her ankle and was reachable by road, so she was driven to an ambulance and transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said. She was hiking with a group of other people at the time.

Two engine companies, search and rescue team members and a helicopter were on the way to the scene as of 12:45 p.m. but most of the resources were canceled en route.

The trailhead is located off Tunnel Road in Santa Barbara and some rescuers tried to reach the injured hiker on foot.

The county's Search and Rescue Team recently released a list of hiking tips in advance of the busy summer months when there are more rescue calls for lost or injured hikers, which can be found here.

— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.