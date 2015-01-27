Inogen of Goleta Donates Portable Oxygen Device to Holocaust Survivor

Inogen Inc., a Goleta-based medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the home-care setting, announced Tuesday that in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day 2015, the company is donating an Inogen One G3 portable oxygen concentrator to Holocaust survivor Ben Fainer.

Inogen was founded on the belief that oxygen therapy users deserve independence and, as a result, have developed innovative portable oxygen concentrator technology that eliminates a patient's concern of running out of oxygen in a tank.

Fainer endured six different Nazi concentration camps between ages 9 and 15 before he was liberated. As a Jew in Bedzin, Poland, in 1939, Fainer was separated from his mother and siblings, whom he never saw again. He endured "death marches" of considerable distance each time he was moved to another camp.

Fainer was selected to clean the SS quarters and was able to survive by finding leftover food which he would often hide to bring back to others in the barracks. Other times he would stave off hunger by smoking chestnut leaves, which most likely was a contributing factor to his lung disease realized many years later.

Fainer has been held prisoner by oxygen tanks that severely restrict his independence. Now an author and traveling speaker, he has had his quality of life impaired by traditional forms of oxygen therapy.

"We are proud to honor Mr. Fainer today and hope that the Inogen One G3 helps to restore freedom so he can live life how he sees fit, surrounded by family and sharing his courageous testimony with others around the country," said Byron Myers, Inogen founder and vice president of marketing.

Fainer added: "I know something about freedom — about losing it and how it feels to regain it. I can't thank Inogen enough for the gift of freedom they are providing to me in the Inogen One G3."

