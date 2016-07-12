Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 3:58 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Jean-Michel Cousteau Named Grand Marshal for Santa Barbara’s Historical Fiesta Parade

The environmentalist who created the Ocean Futures Society will lead the parade for this year's celebrations, which have the theme of "The Coastal Frontier"

Environmentalist Jean-Michel Cousteau, left, will be this year’s Grand Marshal for the Old Spanish Days Historical Parade, announced El Presidente JC Gordon, right.
Environmentalist Jean-Michel Cousteau, left, will be this year’s Grand Marshal for the Old Spanish Days Historical Parade, announced El Presidente JC Gordon, right.  (Fritz Olenberger photo)
By Sarah Scarminach, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | July 12, 2016 | 6:03 p.m.

A gloomy morning turned into a beautiful Tuesday afternoon as Jean-Michel Cousteau stood aboard the Double Dolphin and accepted his position as grand marshal for this year’s Historical Fiesta Parade.

The short cruise, put on by Fiesta El Presidente, JC Gordon, began in the Santa Barbara Harbor and ended just off Leadbetter Beach before the ship returned back to port.

On deck, Cousteau was honored while Old Spanish Days board members and guests mingled and enjoyed sandwiches as well as views of the beautiful Santa Barbara coastline.

The Old Spanish Days celebrations take place all over Santa Barbara from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7 and the Historical Parade — or El Desfile Histórico — is one of the biggest events, which features floats, wagons and hundreds of horses. 

As grand marshal, Cousteau will be at the very front of this massive celebration and lead the parade which will be held at noon Aug. 5.

Cousteau, who is best known for his ocean documentaries and marine conservation, is the creator of Ocean Futures Society — a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit that specializes in ocean protection and education programs.

This year's Fiesta theme is “The Coastal Frontier,” which provided inspiration for Cousteau’s involvement, the Old Spanish Days event poster and even the boat ride.

Ocean Futures Society creator Jean-Michel Cousteau, left, and Old Spanish Days El Presidente JC Gordon announce Cousteau’s involvement in this year’s celebrations. Click to view larger
Ocean Futures Society creator Jean-Michel Cousteau, left, and Old Spanish Days El Presidente JC Gordon announce Cousteau’s involvement in this year’s celebrations.  (Fritz Olenberger photo)

When Gordon announced Cousteau as this year’s grand marshal, the Double Dolphin was strategically navigated to be at the same location that is painted in this year’s poster.

“I’ve never been a part of Fiesta, but I’ve always watched it,” Cousteau said. “When I was approached to be a part of Fiesta, that was an honor for me. It was very emotional.”

Cousteau believes that it was his status as an “ocean guy,” which made him a prime candidate for this position. “I think they want to make the connection between the ocean and the culture,” he said. 

And after spending a few moments with Cousteau, it’s not hard to see why he was selected. Cousteau is infinitely passionate about the ocean as well as Santa Barbara culture and he fully understands the importance of this year’s theme.

“My role is going to attract people to focus on the historical side of the coastlines and to make sure that message has been shared,” Cousteau said. “I feel very privileged.”

Cousteau grew up in the South of France and has always loved the ocean. When he was 7 years old, his father — ocean explorer Jacques Cousteau — strapped a scuba diving tank onto Cousteau’s back and he hasn’t been able to stay away since.

Nowadays, the environmentalist has relocated to Santa Barbara because “the climate, the architecture and the temperature of the ocean is the same here,” he said.

“I feel that, other than the language, it’s as if I was at home, like when I grew up.” 

Click here for a full schedule of Old Spanish Days events.

Noozhawk intern Sarah Scarminach can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A group paddling a tomol, the traditional boat of the Chumash, could be seen from the Double Dolphin as part of the Old Spanish Days parade Grand Marshal announcement. Click to view larger
A group paddling a tomol, the traditional boat of the Chumash, could be seen from the Double Dolphin as part of the Old Spanish Days parade Grand Marshal announcement.  (Fritz Olenberger photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 