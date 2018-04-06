Joe Conason: Measuring the Moral Posture of Rand Paul

Expecting morally serious debate from any would-be Republican presidential contender is like waiting for a check from a deadbeat. It could arrive someday, but don’t count on it.

Yet listening to someone like Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., feign outrage over a real moral question can still be amusing, if you know enough about him to laugh. Paul has seized on stories about millions of dollars donated by Saudi Arabian agencies and interests to the Clinton Foundation, demanding that the Clintons return those funds because of gender inequality under the Saudi version of Islam.

Speaking in New Hampshire, he said the Saudi monarchy is waging “a war on women,” turning a phrase often used to describe what Republican politicians do to women here.

Like all aspiring leaders in the GOP, Paul wants to prove that he would be tough enough to take on Hillary Rodham Clinton in a national campaign. Women and men alike may admire her and hope that she will become America’s first woman president — but how can she speak on behalf of women and girls if her husband’s foundation accepted support from the Saudis?

Certainly it is true that the Saudi monarchy inflicts special oppressions on its female subjects. But before examining how that should influence the policies of a charitable foundation — and a former president or secretary of state — it is worth considering the feminist credentials of Rand Paul and his fellow Republicans.

Presumably, Paul favors permitting women to drive and exercise other rights that they would be denied in Riyadh. But in his habitual hostility to any legislation improving the status of women in this country, he is all too typical of his party. He opposed the Paycheck Fairness Act, designed to ensure that women are paid equally to men for similar work, as an assault on the “free market” worthy of the “Soviet Politburo” (which somebody should tell him no longer exists).

Like Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; and other presidential hopefuls, he co-sponsored the Blunt Amendment, a mercifully defeated law that would have deprived millions of women of contraceptive and other vital insurance coverage at the whim of any employer.

He sponsored a constitutional amendment to outlaw abortion and some forms of birth control. And he even opposed re-authorization of the Violence Against Women Act — a vote that the ultra-right Saudi imams would no doubt approve.

If Paul wants to confront an enemy of women’s advancement, he need only glance in the mirror.

As for the Clinton Foundation, leave aside the fact that Paul only knows about any Saudi donations because the foundation’s transparency exceeds anything required under U.S. law — and that the Carter Center, the Bush 41 and Bush 43 presidential libraries, Oxfam and the World Health Organization, among many other charities, have also accepted Saudi funding.

Paul and other critics ought to explain specifically how the foundation’s receipt of support from Saudi Arabia has compromised its mission of empowering women and girls. Anyone who has attended the annual meetings of the Clinton Global Initiative, for instance, has seen and heard that commitment repeated again and again, around the world, in Muslim countries and everywhere else.

The fact that economic and social development demand full gender equality has been the unmistakable message of those meetings, year after year, for more than a decade. And no Saudi official who looked at the foundation’s programs in health, education or economic development could misunderstand what the Clintons and their foundation are saying and doing.

To consider just one example: Over the past dozen years, the Clinton Health Access Initiative has helped to save millions of lives, including many women and girls suffering from HIV/AIDS. In Ethiopia, Saudi billionaire Sheikh Mohammed Al Amoudi donated funds to a local Clinton Foundation program providing AIDS drugs to infected men, women and children.

Would it have been better to refuse the Saudi money, provide less medicine, and let some of those Ethiopians die?

While former President Bill Clinton’s answer is plain enough, let’s not pretend such moral quandaries really trouble Rand Paul and his ilk.

We already know that politicians like him are quite prepared to “let ’em die” here, as well as over there, because they are eager to repeal the Affordable Care Act, ruin Medicare and gut the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

But it is a question for the rest of us to consider seriously.

— Joe Conason is editor in chief of NationalMemo.com. Click here to contact him, follow him on Twitter: @JoeConason, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.