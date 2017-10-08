Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 11:45 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Joe Guzzardi: Senate Committee Stalemates on DACA Immigration Amnesty

By Joe Guzzardi | @joeguzzardi19 | October 8, 2017 | 5:30 p.m.

Earlier this month, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing about the deferred action for childhood arrivals (DACAs) program that then-President Barack Obama unilaterally created in 2012, and that President Donald Trump canceled last month.

I was in the packed house audience, and was not surprised at the deep divide between Republicans and Democrats on what should come next for the 800,000 work-authorized DACA recipients.

After Sept. 5, no new DACA applications were accepted, and renewal applications for participants whose benefits expire before March 5, 2018, were adjudicated on a case-by-case basis until the Oct. 5, 2017, final cutoff date.

Trump told Congress that it has six months to reach a legislative solution, but based on the Judiciary Committee’s divisive tone, consensus appears out of reach.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the committee chairman, said in his opening and closing remarks that DACA amnesty, the Democrats’ goal, wouldn’t be considered without substantial enforcement provisions included.

But including enforcement in DACA legislation is, according to Democrats, a nonstarter. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., a committee member, said attaching an enforcement laundry list to DACA won’t cut it.

When the hearing adjourned, the two sides were stuck between the proverbial rock and a hard place.

In their comments, Democrats referenced DACA superstars of which, in an 800,000-strong sampling, many can be found. One of the witnesses was a DACA medical student with impressive academic credentials.

But because the Obama administration implemented the program carelessly — few face-to-face interviews, superficial background checks and low eligibility standards — many DACAs have less impressive résumés.

Among the most important and surprising revelations that came to light is that, according to Harvard University research and based on federal government data, most DACA recipients are between the ages of 20 and 36.

About 40 percent of DACAs, 320,000, are either high school dropouts or have no education beyond the 12th grade.

Because they lack advanced degrees, the 320,000 DACAs compete with or displace America’s most vulnerable workers in the low-wage labor market sector: more than 4 million unemployed Americans in the DACA-age range are unemployed; nearly half of the unemployed are black or Hispanic.

Nevertheless, the collective sentiment among skeptical DACA witnesses was that an amnesty might be acceptable but conditional on a major caveat — tangible enforcement must be put into effect now, not years later, and protection against future amnesties must be written into any compromise.

Students of immigration history know that one amnesty begets another, and spawns more illegal immigration. Grassley is right to demand enforcement. Here’s some of what he wants: mandatory E-Verify to help American workers, an entry-exit visa system which ensures that U.S. visitors leave on their designated departure dates, and vigorous internal enforcement to find and remove overstays.

When Grassley gaveled the hearing to a close, the two sides were stalemated, stuck between the proverbial rock and a hard place. A congressional solution is unlikely.

A DACA decision will likely revert back to Trump. Should he repeat his predecessor’s mistake, and issue an executive order to protect DACAs, he’ll put the Republican congressional majority at risk in 2018 and his 2020 future in deep doubt.

— Joe Guzzardi is a senior writing fellow for Californians for Population Stabilization (CAPS) who now lives in Pittsburgh. He can be reached at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter: @joeguzzardi19. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 