Junior League Rummage Sale a Bargain-Hunter’s Dream

The Junior League of Santa Barbara (JLSB) will hold its 81st Anniversary Rummage Sale, Oct. 27-28, at Earl Warren Showgrounds, exhibit hall. The sale will be 6-9 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

First established in 1934, the community-based sale is one of Santa Barbara’s longest standing charity events. It benefits the Junior League and provides low-cost, new and gently used merchandise to the community at affordable prices.

Admission to the sale on Saturday is free and open to the general public.

The sale will offer some 2 million items in nearly 20 categories, such as name-brand clothing, baby, toddler, sporting goods, vintage items, furniture and kitchen items.

Community members interested in a first-look and early access to the sale can buy a $15 ticket online or at the door for Friday's 6-9 p.m. Premier Pre-Sale Event. There will be music, refreshments and shopping.

Trucks will be available for hire to transport large purchases.

Last year’s event hosted some 500 shoppers and raised more than $50,000.

All funds raised support JLSB outreach initiatives as well as its new signature project S.A.F.E. House Santa Barbara, a six-bed, residential shelter in Santa Barbara County for girls who have been victims of sexual exploitation and sex trafficking.

For more information about the Rummage Sale, and to buy tickets to the Pre-Sale Event, visit www.jlsantabarbara.org.

The Junior League thanks sponsors MoveGreen, Rusty’s Pizza Parlor and Cox Communications.

For more information about JLSB, call 963-2704, or visit jlsantabarbara.org.

— Kate Perlis McKinniss for Junior League of Santa Barbara.