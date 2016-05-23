Friday, April 20 , 2018, 5:59 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Karen Telleen-Lawton: It’s Never Too Late to Join the Band

By Karen Telleen-Lawton, Noozhawk Columnist | May 23, 2016 | 1:45 p.m.

I didn’t know what I was missing until I attended a symphony at the newly opened Walt Disney Concert Hall in 2004.

In the magnificent Frank Gehry-designed building, I sat in an unreserved seat directly behind the orchestra. I almost could have touched the timpani.

Surrounded by the tones and vibrations, I was inside the music.

The idea of playing a band instrument began then, but it remained background music for the next decade.

There were accent marks: a group of friends vowed to form a little music group “when we retire,” then my husband and I chose the jazz series at Arts & Lectures, which clinched the saxophone as my chosen instrument.

Then a client, Jeff Peterson, told me about Prime Time Band, exclusively for musicians age 50 and over.

“I wish I could to do that,” I lamented, “but I don’t play a band instrument.”

Karen takes a break from practicing the saxophone to snap a pic. She recently joined the ranks of the Prime Time Band, which welcomes musicians old and new over the age of 50. Click to view larger
Karen takes a break from practicing the saxophone to snap a pic. She recently joined the ranks of the Prime Time Band, which welcomes musicians old and new over the age of 50. (Karen Telleen-Lawton photo)

I still remember in Junior High when the teacher announced band tryouts. I assumed (wrongly) that you needed to know how to play before you could join the band.

By then I’d already taken five or years years of piano lessons; perhaps I figured that bridge had been crossed.

“That’s fine, we want you!” Peterson, the band’s conductor said, stressing the group’s inclusiveness. “Band members are so supportive of each other. We always have new friendships — and occasionally new relationships.”

Prime Time is a charter band of the New Horizons International Music Association, an organization providing entry points for music-making adults that began in 1991.

Santa Barbara’s first Prime Time Band — organized by George Pendergast, Van and Lorraine Vander Ark and Nick Rail — began in 1995 with 30 participants, half of whom had never before played an instrument. Many are still in the band over 20 years later.

I was approaching a decade birthday and had been trying out new things all year. I agreed to take a few months of lessons and then contact Peterson.

A few days after my first lesson my husband and I had dinner with musically-inclined friends. When one discovered my new talent, he insisted on a jam session.

I knew three notes by then and played only fortissimo. He tapped out a rhythm for me to repeat and then improvised above it, dancing up and down the piano keyboard in a way I have never been able to accomplish.

The magic of that session helped me race through the next two practice sessions.

When I could manage all but the highest and lowest notes (which I still have trouble with), I emailed Peterson, who encouraged me to come sit in.

I told my husband I was ready to go listen to a practice, and he informed me “sit in” means “play.”

That set me back a couple weeks, but I attended my first practice in late March. They were ready with a chair and music stand in the saxophone section, between the flutes and the French horns.

During scale warm-up I could only just get the first note or two by the time they’d rolled to the top of the octave, but I played!

I watched the sheet music over my neighbor’s shoulder as they practiced for the summer concert. I felt thrilled in the surround-sound.

I’ve gradually worked up to playing parts of each piece and always come home humming through sore lips.

If you want to hear the most gorgeous sounds played by nearly a hundred old dogs with a dozen new tricks, attend the free Prime Time summer concert at San Marcos High School at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5.

Then come join the band!

— Karen Telleen-Lawton’s column is a mélange of observations spanning sustainability from the environment to finance, economics and justice issues. She is a fee-only financial advisor (www.DecisivePath.com) and a freelance writer (www.CanyonVoices.com). Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 