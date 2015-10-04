Monday, April 30 , 2018, 7:28 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Ken Saxon: How You Can Fight Back Against Pervasive Busy-ness

By Ken Saxon | October 4, 2015 | 10:15 p.m.

“How are you?”

“I’m so busy.”

How many times a week do you have or hear a conversation that starts this way? I’m embarrassed to say I respond like that all the time.

Even if it’s true that I’m busy (and it is), it’s not a very interesting answer to the question. Honestly, it’s just boring.

As an executive in one of our Leading From Within leadership development programs recently said to me, it seems as though many of us today hold busy-ness as a badge of honor. But to be honest, my frantic pace is not something I’m proud of. It’s something I’m working hard to get under control.

The leaders I look up to most are not swamped with busy-ness. They are more grounded than that. They know what they stand for and are good at attracting others around them who resonate with those values. And they’ve found an approach to caring for themselves in a way that sustains them in work they are passionate about.

When I think about my own tendency toward busy-ness, I know some of it has to do with my passion to make a difference in the world. But there are also less admirable instincts at work — like being a bit of a control freak who has trouble delegating.

And sometimes my prioritization is all wrong, leading me to spend time on things that in hindsight turn out not to be very important.

And it turns out that the frenzied and unbalanced way many of us live and work affects much more than just us. It may be getting in the way of recruiting the next generation of leaders.

A few years ago, CompassPoint published a study called Ready to Lead that rocked many of us who care about developing future leaders for the nonprofit sector. After interviewing thousands of emerging leaders, the researchers found that many talented up-and-comers in our agencies have seen the way top nonprofit executives live and work — and they don’t want the job!

Here are a couple quotes from one of their focus groups:

“When I came on, I thought — ‘Look at all the great things my CEO is doing. This is exactly what I want to be.’ Then, I see that she’s there from 6 a.m. to 12 midnight. She works outrageous hours — she never sees her husband. There are definitely things that you give up.”

and

“As I get older I realize so much of my life has always been, ‘I’ll sacrifice this because I’m committed to this issue.’ And approaching my 40s, I think I’ve done as much sacrificing as I can do, and there comes a point where you want to experience your life as well as be committed.”

Could it be that these emerging nonprofit leaders don’t want to answer, “I’m so busy,” every time someone asks them how they are doing? That they don’t want to sacrifice so much of that which makes life rich in order to do good in the world?

I’ve been talking to quite a few leaders recently about possible participation in our 2016 programs, and the most frequent response I hear from someone who can’t participate is “I’m so busy.”

Last year, one executive director bragged to me that everyone at her agency is a workaholic. (I wasn’t too surprised to hear recently that she’s left her job and her nonprofit is in the process of being shut down.)

In our classrooms and retreat spaces, we slow people down and cultivate a reflective space where they are more present to themselves and to others. We help them pause on all the activity and busy-ness, and to remember why they do their work.

We also provide a learning community among peers where it’s safe to talk about things like self-care and how to set boundaries that allow us to sustain ourselves.

For those of us who struggle with pervasive busy-ness syndrome, here are some strategies I’ve been experimenting with that have been helping me:

» Start my day with silence and writing and reading, before I connect in to any technology. Not only do I begin my day in a quiet and peaceful space, but I’m able to set intentions for my day that I’m often able to retain.

» I’ve been taking one day a month and not scheduling any appointments. This monthly unscheduled day allows me to breathe, to think and to catch up.

» Take a tech Sabbath. There’s a movement afoot to completely disconnect from technology for a time each week (see SabbathManifesto.com). A side benefit is re-training people in our lives that we’re not available to them 24/7.

» Go on retreat or vacation (ideally including time in nature), and intentionally disconnect. When I do this, I not only experience renewal from time away, but I tangibly feel my brain function improve as I become less scattered and get back to single-tasking.

Finally, remember that we’re all in this together. Busy-ness and distractedness and our struggles with technology are challenges we all share.

It’s a new world out there, and every one of us is swimming around in it. Let’s talk honestly with each other about what we’re experiencing, and work together to develop new strategies for reclaiming our lives and our humanity.

Ken Saxon is board president of Leading From Within and an instructor in its Courage to Lead and Emerging Leaders programs. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 