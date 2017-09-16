Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 9:53 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 
Laguna Blanca Takes Second Place at Camarillo Volleyball Tournament

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 16, 2017 | 9:35 p.m.

Laguna Blanca finished as runners-up at the Cam Classic Girls Volleyball Tournament, falling to Woodbridge, 25-18, in the championship game on Saturday.

The Owls went 7-2 in the two-day tournament at Camarillo High. They defeated Louisville (25-22, 20-25, 15-7), Dos Pueblos (25-16, 25-14), and St. Bonaventure (25-17, 25-16) on the first day and beat Campbell Hall (25-18, 25-21) and Taft (25-21, 18-25, 15-11) before losing to San Marcos (21-25, 18-25) to take second in its pool.

In the playoffs, Laguna Blanca knocked off Rio Mesa (25-15) and won a rematch with San Marcos (25-15) in the semifinals.

"It was a really good weekend of volleyball for our team," Laguna Blanca assistant Kat Niksto said. "We got a lot of experience against a variety of strong opponents, which is just what we were looking for."

Caylin Zimmerman paced the Owls' attack with 72 kills and had 89 digs and four aces.

"Caylin Zimmerman continues to grow as an offensive force," Niksto said. "She took some big time swings this weekend, even when the defense was expecting the ball to go to her."

Laurel Kujan pounded 65 kills, picked up 32 digs and served six aces. Kelly Bickett was busy all weekend, recording 30 kills, 67 digs, 11 aces and 140 assists. Julia Fay had 39 kills and 20 digs. Sophia Fay led the defense with 109 digs and Kendall White had 67 digs. Both players passed 2.1 in serve receive.

"Defensive players Sophia Fay and Kendall White were our stability in serve receive, and both made some phenomenal defensive plays over the weekend," said Niksto. "Kelly Bickett once again showed her leadership on the court, setting, attacking, and making some great defensive plays as well. Laurel Kujan was a powerhouse at the net this weekend, with her strong attacking from all three positions, and getting lots of block touches on the defensive side."

Zimmerman, Kujan and Bickett were named to the all-tournament team.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

