Preservation Groups Purchase 21 Acres of Carpinteria Bluffs to Preserve as Open Space

Land Trust for Santa Barbara County, Citizens for the Carpinteria Bluffs, other organizations raise money to buy undeveloped coastal property

Citizens for the Carpinteria Bluffs President Arturo Tello, at podium, talks about the purchase of bluff land, along with Land Trust for Santa Barbara County Executive Director Chet Work, left, Land Trust board president Greg Parker and Carpinteria Mayor Gregg Carty Wednesday morning.
Citizens for the Carpinteria Bluffs President Arturo Tello, at podium, talks about the purchase of bluff land, along with Land Trust for Santa Barbara County Executive Director Chet Work, left, Land Trust board president Greg Parker and Carpinteria Mayor Gregg Carty Wednesday morning. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | June 15, 2016 | 7:34 p.m.

One of the last stretches of open coastline in Carpinteria has been protected forever.

Land Trust for Santa Barbara County purchased 21 acres of property that is surrounded by breathtaking views, picturesquely framed by the Channel Islands, and scenic hiking trails.

Along with help from Citizens for the Carpinteria Bluffs and elected officials, the organization raised $5.4 million to conserve the natural bluff space where Highway 150 and Carpinteria Avenue intersect.

“I’m at a loss for words, which is rare for me,” said Chet Work, executive director of the Land Trust.

“For months, I drove past this property, walked and looked and questioned if this day would come. There are not enough places left within the urban boundary of the Santa Barbara coast for us to forget about one.”

Currently zoned for resort development, the property is part of the greater Carpinteria bluffs and has been threatened by development for more than a decade.

“Preservation of this land for us, our children and all who follow provides perspective on the importance of open space,” Carpinteria Mayor Gregg Carty said.

“This location as a gateway to the Santa Barbara County makes this land a special chance in a lifetime acquisition.” 

However, the land is not yet fully paid off. The total campaign goal of $7.9 million allows for the purchase, long-term maintenance funds and trail safety, Work said.

“It’s not a cheap piece of property,” Work said.

About 75 community members attended the announcement of Carpinteria Bluffs preservation Wednesday morning.
About 75 community members attended the announcement of Carpinteria Bluffs preservation Wednesday morning.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

The conservation organizations ask community members to help fundraise the remaining $2.5 million. With the Land Trust's purchase of this property, they have 73 acres of protected bluff space.  

Community concern to preserve the undeveloped portions of the bluffs dates back to the late ’60s. Since then, several proposals for commercial and residential use have been denied through opposition from the community. 

In 1998, community residents rallied to purchase more than 50 acres of the area, resulting in the creation of the Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve, which is owned by the city of Carpinteria. 

“This can be a sanctuary and safe (place),” Arturo Tello, president of citizens for the Carpinteria Bluffs said. “Nature’s work is magic. It’s wonderful we can connect and come here.”

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

An area of the Carpinteria Bluffs where Highway 150 and Carpinteria Avenue meet is a popular destination for hikers.
An area of the Carpinteria Bluffs where Highway 150 and Carpinteria Avenue meet is a popular destination for hikers. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
