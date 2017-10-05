Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 1:15 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Late Goals Lift UCSB Water Polo Past Pepperdine

By UCSB Sports Information | October 5, 2017 | 9:47 p.m.

In a tightly contested clash of two top-10 teams, the No. 8 UC Santa Barbara men's water polo team used two late fourth-quarter goals and a strong defensive effort to hold off No. 9 Pepperdine by a score of 9-8 on Thursday night at Campus Pool.

Pepperdine led 2-1 for most of the first quarter. Shane Hauschild fired a cross-pool pass to Cole Brosnan on a counterattack goal that helped the Gauchos tie the game 2-2. The teams stayed locked up at two until Boris Jovanovic found the back of the net with two seconds remaining in the quarter to give the Gauchos the lead.

UCSB outscored Pepperdine 3-1 in the period.  Reed Cotterill powered a shot past the goalkeeper's hand, and Adam Lott took a perfect pass from Hauschild to score his second goal of the game to put the Gauchos up 5-2. Pepperdine responded with one goal, but Ivan Gvodzanovic beamed an outside shot off of the outside post and into the goal to help UCSB maintain a three-goal lead entering the half.

Pepperdine held the Gauchos scoreless in the third quarter and the Waves opened the quarter by scoring two goals in the first couple minutes to get within one. A strong Gauchos defense halted the Pepperdine run. With Pepperdine attacking on three power plays late in the quarter, Cotterill blocked an inside shot, and Justyn Barrios followed with two consecutive lunging saves to keep the Gauchos lead at one entering the fourth quarter.

Pepperdine tied the game in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, and both teams were held scoreless until about halfway through the period. On a power play with 4:03 left in the game, Gvodzanovic lobbed a ball up near the front of the cage that set up Josh Jordan for a tip-in goal to give the Gauchos the lead. On the ensuing possession, Barrios made a save and fired a pass to Gvodzanovic on the counterattack, where the star sophomore scored his second goal of the match to give UCSB a two point advantage. Pepperdine scored with 1:56 remaining to cut the lead to one, but Jovanovic put the game away with a powerful outside shot, pumping his fist towards the crowd in celebration.

Jovanovic, Gvodzanovic and Lott led the Gauchos attack with two goals apiece, while Jordan, Brosnan, and Cotterill also contributed in the winning effort. Barrios anchored the strong defensive effort with thirteen saves from the cage.

The Gauchos improve to 9-5 on the season and look to make a splash against No. 1 USC on Sunday at Campus Pool at noon.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 