Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 8:07 pm | Fair and Breezy 81º

 
 
 
 

Laura Capps, Chris Hahn Join Board of Community Environmental Council

By Sigrid Wright for the Community Environmental Council | December 10, 2013 | 3:15 p.m.

The Community Environmental Council is proud to announce the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors — Laura Burton Capps and Christopher Hahn, both of whom bring a range of experiences and expertise important to the organization’s mission and direction.

Capps has spent more than 15 years developing strategic communications and issue advocacy campaigns for the nation’s highest profile public officials — including President Bill Clinton, Sen. Edward Kennedy and Sen. John Kerry’s presidential campaign — as well as to academic and nonprofit organizations.

She recently established her own public affairs consulting firm in her hometown of Santa Barbara. Her current work involves national and local issues of immigration reform, child hunger, interfaith education and climate change.

Capps has built a reputation as a respected advocate for environmental and climate issues through her roles as senior vice president for government affairs and communications at Ocean Conservancy (2007-09) and as communications director for the Alliance for Climate Protection (2009-10). She is currently serving her first term on the board of Ocean Conservancy, the nation’s largest ocean conservation organization.

She is also on the Board of Trustees for UC Berkeley, her alma mater (1994, history), and was recently appointed as a commissioner to the Santa Barbara County Commission for Women. She also serves on the board of America's Voice (a national immigration advocacy nonprofit), Faith in Public Life (a national progressive faith organization) and the Santa Barbara Committee of Human Rights Watch.

Hahn, J.D., joins the CEC board with more than 20 years of experience in developing a broad litigation and transactional practice in real estate, trust and probate, and business.

He received his juris doctorate from UC Berkeley’s Boalt Hall School of Law, where he was awarded the Order of the Coif, and he joined the California Bar in 1989. Currently, he is a senior associate at Allen & Kimbell law firm.

Hahn actively supports the Santa Barbara community, serving as a board member or volunteer at local nonprofits, including the Environmental Defense Center, California Rural Legal Assistance, the Braille Institute and AYSO. He is also a former national champion bicycle racer and enjoys surfing, creative writing, and whichever local league sport his son is playing any given Sunday.

— Sigrid Wright is assistant director of the Community Environmental Council.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 