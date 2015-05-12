Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 12:58 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Laurie Jervis: Mighty Merlot — Still a Proud Contender

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Columnist | @NoozhawkNews | May 12, 2015 | 3:51 p.m.

Welcome to the occasional column in which I will focus on a single grape varietal.

Let me begin with merlot.

This red Bordeaux grape is an unsung hero — it’s the backbone of the historic cabernet sauvignon and merlot pairing blends that make France, Spain, Chile, Italy, the United States and Australia proud. Cab sauv and merlot are brothers in arms, after all.

Merlot is among the top five on the list of the world’s most widely planted grapes. It’s a rising star in Washington, and in our own warmer Santa Ynez Valley, especially the Happy Canyon of Santa Barbara AVA.

Merlot is one of the five grapes that comprise the Bordeaux Five: With cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, malbec and petit verdot, merlot is Bordeaux, and it continues bringing fame to that region of France.

However, merlot slipped out of favor when Miles, the angst-ridden lead character of the 2004 film Sideways, elevated pinot noir to cult status and kicked mighty merlot into the weeds.

But true fans of this underdog grape never turned their back on merlot, and more and more winemakers are answering consumers’ demand and producing single varietal and Bordeaux blends with merlot. This hearty varietal will best the test of time. In fact, are you drinking a red Bordeaux blend right now? Guess what? Yes, merlot.

That’s because merlot wears two hats: It’s an easy sipping “poolside-with-friends-and-cheeses” red wine, and a serious wine-food pairing contender with lamb, beef stews and Portobello mushrooms sautéed with some garlic.

Here in Santa Barbara County, among the many winemakers who include merlot in their repertoire are Dierberg and Star Lane, Dascomb Cellars, Lucas & Lewellen, Buttonwood, Brander, Baehner-Fournier, Joseph Blair, Core Wines and Sagebrush Annies.

While the Santa Barbara Vintners website doesn’t include a merlot-specific wine link, it does have a cabernet sauvignon list, available by clicking here, and many of those producers also craft merlot.

If you haven’t sipped a local merlot for some time, open a bottle and share with some friends.

— Laurie Jervis blogs about wine at www.centralcoastwinepress.com, tweets at @lauriejervis and can be reached via [email protected]. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 