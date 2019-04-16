Learn About Careers in Wildland Firefighting at Los Padres National Forest Job Fair

Los Padres National Forest officials will hold a job fair, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at San Marcos Fire Station, 5398 East Camino Cielo Road, Santa Barbara. The fair is free to attend and open to anyone seeking information about seasonal wildland firefighting jobs with the U.S. Forest Service.

Representatives of Los Padres National Forest fire staff will share information and answer questions for anyone interested in pursuing a career as a wildland firefighter. Suppression equipment such as fire engines and other specialized gear used by wildland firefighters will also be on hand.

Information about vacant temporary and seasonal positions will be available along with instructions on the internet-based application process.

The U.S. Forest Service is committed to recruiting a highly skilled, competent and diverse workforce that reflects the communities it serves. For more information on the job fair, call 805-967-3481, ext. 221.

— Jennifer Gray for Los Padres National Forest.