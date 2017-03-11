Learn About Volunteer Roles in Red Cross Disaster Services

The American Red Cross will hold a volunteer opportunities open house, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at its Santa Barbara chapter office, 2707 State St.
During the event, local volunteers will introduce a variety of options for community members to get involved in key disaster services roles within the Red Cross, including logistics, response, mass care, public affairs and client casework.
Red Cross volunteers in Santa Barbara County are ready to respond 24/7 to help people affected by events ranging from single-family home fires to major disasters requiring large-scale shelters.
Community members interested in learning about Red Cross disaster services positions are invited to attend the event.
RSVPs appreciated, but drop-ins are welcome. Visit https://volunteerconnection.redcross.org/?nd=vms_load_form&form_id=1256.
— Judy Bartlein for Red Cross.