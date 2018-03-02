Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 2:52 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Learn How Conversation Drives Business

By Jennifer Goddard for Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable | March 2, 2018 | 1:28 p.m.
The Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable (SABER) will present Deborah Naish, founder of Naish Partners, a business coaching and consulting firm, for a talk on ways to improve Conversation Intelligence to accelerate business growth.

The seminar will be 8-10 a.m. Thursday, March 8, at The University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St.

Conversations are not just a way of sharing information, Naish said. They trigger actual changes in the brain that impact how people think and feel, and the actions they take.

Attendees will learn about the neuroscience of conversations so they can shift how they experience their work, engage with others, get business, and grow personally and professionally.

Naish will discuss Conversational Intelligence, or C-IQ, which is designed to strengthen relationships, transform teams, accelerate business growth and shape the future of organizations for mutual success.

She will share tools audience members can start using immediately at work and at home.

Cost to attend the seminar is $35 with RSVP until the day before the event, and $40 at the door. Checks and cash will be accepted at the door.

To register and pay in advance by check, make check out to SABER and mail in care of SBVA, 509 Coronado Drive, Goleta, CA 93117. Contact SABER Santa Barbara, 698-1121 or email [email protected]

SABER is a small-business educator and networking organization, dedicated to enhancing the professional lives and skills of local business leaders.

Naish Partners in Santa Barbara is focused on business growth, strategic planning, leadership development and creating high-performing teams.

Naish guides executives on their journey to become more inspired, courageous and conscious leaders so they can make a greater difference in their organization, and the world.

Naish brings 35 years of experience in business and nonprofit management to her work as a strategic thought partner, results accelerator and change instigator for clients, ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies and nonprofits.

She has served as executive director of Congregation B’nai B’rith in Santa Barbara; CEO of a licensing and publishing firm; EVP of marketing at a start-up toy company; and in marketing posts at The Walt Disney Company and The Clorox Company.

Naish earned an MBA from The Kellogg School at Northwestern University, is an enhanced practitioner of Conversational Intelligence and serves on several nonprofit boards. Her website is www.naishpartners.com.

— Jennifer Goddard for Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable.
 
 

 

