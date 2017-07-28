Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 12:25 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Business

Local Tech Company Gives Riviera Robotics Team a Hand

By Julie Fishman for IntriPlex | July 28, 2017 | 2:16 p.m.

IntriPlex Technologies Inc., an MMI company, helped Riviera Robotics, a local teen robotics team, achieve its goal to participate in the 2017 FIRST Robotics championship in Houston.

After excelling at two regional competitions the Riviera Robotics team made a strong showing at the championships with its unique and formidable robot.

This achievement did not come easy and was a true team effort from the teens, mentors and local supporters like IntriPlex.

“We all have hopes of helping out in our community,” said Lawney Falloon, managing director of IntriPlex, Inc.

“Knowing that we were able to make specialized components that helped the Riviera Robotics team complete their robot is very gratifying. We are proud of their achievement,” Falloon said.

“This year, MMI helped us machine two critical metal components called collectors for our robot,” said Andrew Duerner, lead mentor for the Riviera Robotics team.

“We have worked with IntriPlex in the past and we knew we could count on them to help us with the detailed work needed for these two parts," Duerner said.

"We look forward to future collaborations and appreciate that our teens are exposed to a local technical manufacturing company," he said.

IntriPlex is an innovator in ultrahigh precision metal stamping. Over the past 30 years it has developed and produced billions of parts for the hard disk drive and other industries from its production facility in Goleta.

Riviera Robotics, founded in 2016, is a nonprofit robotics program open to high school students in Santa Barbara County.

The team is comprised of some 20 students and six mentors from the fields of engineering, computer programming, electrical design, business, outreach, and finance. For more information, visit http://www.rivierarobotics.org/.

— Julie Fishman for IntriPlex.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 