Local Tech Company Gives Riviera Robotics Team a Hand

IntriPlex Technologies Inc., an MMI company, helped Riviera Robotics, a local teen robotics team, achieve its goal to participate in the 2017 FIRST Robotics championship in Houston.

After excelling at two regional competitions the Riviera Robotics team made a strong showing at the championships with its unique and formidable robot.

This achievement did not come easy and was a true team effort from the teens, mentors and local supporters like IntriPlex.

“We all have hopes of helping out in our community,” said Lawney Falloon, managing director of IntriPlex, Inc.

“Knowing that we were able to make specialized components that helped the Riviera Robotics team complete their robot is very gratifying. We are proud of their achievement,” Falloon said.

“This year, MMI helped us machine two critical metal components called collectors for our robot,” said Andrew Duerner, lead mentor for the Riviera Robotics team.

“We have worked with IntriPlex in the past and we knew we could count on them to help us with the detailed work needed for these two parts," Duerner said.

"We look forward to future collaborations and appreciate that our teens are exposed to a local technical manufacturing company," he said.

IntriPlex is an innovator in ultrahigh precision metal stamping. Over the past 30 years it has developed and produced billions of parts for the hard disk drive and other industries from its production facility in Goleta.

Riviera Robotics, founded in 2016, is a nonprofit robotics program open to high school students in Santa Barbara County.

The team is comprised of some 20 students and six mentors from the fields of engineering, computer programming, electrical design, business, outreach, and finance. For more information, visit http://www.rivierarobotics.org/.

— Julie Fishman for IntriPlex.