Lompoc Attorney Named to Medical Center Board

Lompoc attorney Sharon L. Martinez has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the Lompoc Valley Medical Center Board of Directors.

By unanimous vote at a special board meeting on Monday, the board chose Martinez from among a highly qualified slate of candidates, LVMC said.

Martinez will fill the seat held by the late Linual White Jr., who died in December. The term expires in November, with a general election for a full four-year term occurring on Nov. 6. Martinez's first board meeting will be Feb. 22.

“I’m really thrilled to be appointed,” Martinez said.

Board members noted the “outstanding qualities” of all the candidates and said Martinez would bring a unique perspective to the board, LVMC said.

An Orange County native, Martinez has lived in Lompoc for 27 years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business and investment finance from the University of Southern California and was previously a business banking officer.

She also spent four years as a primary grade teacher at La Purisima Concepcion School. She earned her Juris Doctorate from Santa Barbara College of Law in 1999.

For the past seven years, Martinez has been an attorney/partner at Brooks and Ames Attorneys at Law in Lompoc. She specializes in estate planning, trust administration, contract preparation and new entity formations.

“I understand the importance of quality health care and the indispensable need for compassionate, respectful and responsive service for all; it is something that I strive for in my law practice,” she said.

— Nora K. Wallace for Lompoc Valley Medical Center.