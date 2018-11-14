Lompoc Building Significantly Damaged After Struck By Vehicle

Authorities extricate driver, reinforce building after vehicle crashes into Bicycle Connection on West Ocean Avenue

A vehicle crashed into a bike shop causing significant damage Tuesday night in Lompoc.

At approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday, personnel from the Lompoc police and fire departments were dispatched to the 200 block of West Ocean Avenue.

Crews arrived to find that a vehicle had slammed into the building, causing extensive structural damage, Lompoc Battalion Chief Brian Federmann said.

The vehicle ended up inside the building with the driver requiring extrication.

Personnel trained in urban search and rescue re-inforced the structure to provide stability and prevent further collapse, Federmann added.

The building, which housed Bicycle Connection, will be unihabitable until repairs occur.

No further details were available.

