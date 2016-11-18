Friday, June 29 , 2018, 6:09 pm | Mostly Cloudy 69º

 
 
 
 
Lompoc Dominates Etiwanda, Advances to CIF D4 Semifinals

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 18, 2016 | 10:10 p.m.

Lompoc is rolling through the CIF-Southern Section football playoffs just like it dominated during the regular season.

A nearly 200-mile one-way bus ride to Etiwanda didn't bother the Braves one bit as they jumped on the hosts early and never let up in romping to a 46-0 victory in a Division 4 quarterfinal game. The Braves have outscored their two playoff opponents 110-0. Friday's shutout was their seventh of the year.

Second-seeded Lompoc will make another long trip to Corona del Mar for a semifinal game next Friday night. Corona del Mar edged Colony 49-48.

Lompoc's defense picked off four Etiwanda passes and stymied the Eagles all night.

Shemar Savage got the Braves going early with a 90-yard touchdown run. Lompoc recovered a fumble and capitalized on the turnover with a Toa Taua 20-yard scoring run. Jimmy Gardner rushed for a 2-point conversion for a 15-0 lead in the first quarter.

Taua had another touchdown run in the second quarter and Kameron Davis rushed for TD following a Braves' pass interception, raising the lead to 29-0 lead before halftime.

Etiwanda threatened to score before the half ended, but Lompoc's defense stopped the Eagles on fourth down at the 8.

Lompoc capitalized on another interception in the third quarrter, with Taua scoring the touchdown on a 1-yard blast for a 36-0 lead.

Julian Araujo kicked a 22-yard field goal following a third Lompoc interception for a 39-0 lead early in the fourth period.

Gregory Lewis completed the scoring with a 4-yard run.

In other action, top-seeded Calabasas defeated St. Joseph, 42-19, in a Division 5 quarterfinal.

