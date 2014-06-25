Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 2:42 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Theatre Project Enters Escrow to Purchase LHCDC Property

By Laurie Jervis for the Lompoc Theatre Project | June 25, 2014 | 4:22 p.m.

Members and directors of the Lompoc Theatre Project are thrilled to announce that the theater property entered escrow on May 12.

On May 6, the Lompoc City Council approved a memorandum of understanding with the Lompoc Theatre Project, clearing the way for the nonprofit to gain title.

The MoU details the steps and timeline by which the Lompoc Theatre Project will restore and reopen the historic theater.

The property — including the theater and commercial office space — is still owned by Lompoc Housing and Community Development Corporation. LHCDC purchased the theater building in 2006, but began shutting down its operations in 2011.

The escrow process between the Lompoc Theatre Project and LHCDC will provide for the resolution of liens, property insurance and unpaid property taxes.

“Getting the MOU approved and opening escrow is a huge step forward for us and the theater,” LTP board member Mark Herrier said. “There will be many, many more steps to come, but without this one, no further progress would be possible. We are very excited and prepared to handle all that lies ahead of us.”

The company engaged for the process is First American Title at 100 South H St. in Lompoc.

The mission of the Lompoc Theatre Project, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in October 2012, is to restore, reopen and operate the historic Lompoc Theatre as a venue for arts and entertainment, culture and education and for the community and tourists.

— Laurie Jervis is the secretary for the Lompoc Theatre Project.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 