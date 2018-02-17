Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 8:15 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Posted on February 17, 2018 | 12:11 p.m.

Louise Latham of Santa Barbara, 1922-2018

Source: Michael Stubbs

Louise Latham
Louise Latham

Louise Latham died on Feb. 12, 2018, at Casa Dorinda. She was 95.

Ms. Latham, a well-known actress, had a long and successful career in the theater, in movies, and in television. Her most famous role was as Tippi Hedrin’s mother in Alfred Hitchcock’s Marnie.

She was born on Sept. 23, 1922, in Hamilton, Texas, and attended the Hockaday School.

She began her career working on stage in the famous Margo Jones Theatre in Dallas. In New York she appeared on Broadway in such plays as Major Barbara, Invitation to a March and Isle of Children.

Among her film credits were roles in The Sugarland Express, Mass Appeal, Love Field, Firecreek, The Philadelphia Experiment and Paradise.

She appeared often on television in such series as Gunsmoke, Perry Mason, Rhoda, Murder She Wrote, Bonanza, Family and The Fugitive.

She appeared in many television movies including Mary and Tim, In the Matter of Karen Ann Quinlan, Dress Gray, and Eccentricities of a Nightingale.

She was married and divorced three times and had lived in Santa Barbara for many years.

— Michael Stubbs

 

